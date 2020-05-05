How To Get 'My Eyes Only' On Snapchat? Learn How To Hide Pictures Now!

Snapchat is known for providing one of the best privacy protection from sharing selfies and videos to saving them on Snapchat cloud storage called memories. A Snapchat new feature which is known as "My Eyes Only" helps a user to keep their selfies and videos ultra-private. This means that the social media app allows users to keep their selfies and videos hidden with a password protected section in the app.

This exciting feature not only saves your important pictures but it also hides them from getting seen by others while looking into your Snapchat Memories section. Many people are still confused about how to get 'My Eyes Only' feature on Snapchat or how to hides images on Snapchat. If you are wondering how does it work or how to get My Eyes Only on Snapchat, use the given method below.

How to get 'My Eyes Only' on Snapchat?

My Eyes Only is for special Snaps that a user wants to keep extra private. These Snaps can be moved from Memories to 'My Eyes Only' and a person can only access these pictures after entering a passcode. The password for 'My Eyes Only' is different from the password used for signing in for Snapchat.

However, to view 'My Eyes Only', swipe up from the camera screen to open Memories, then swipe left to the 'My Eyes Only' tab and enter your passcode. If a user forgets the password which was set for 'My Eyes Only', then Team Snapchat won't be able to help to access or recover Snaps in 'My Eyes Only'.

How to set up 'My Eyes Only' on Snapchat?

Swipe up from the Camera Screen to open Memories

Press and hold on a Snap and tap ‘My Eyes Only’

Tap ‘Quick Setup’

Then, create a passcode

Choose a new password which is not similar to the Snapchat login password. This set passcode is the only way to access My Eyes Only.

If you agree to the T&Cs of Snapchat then tap the circle icon and then tap 'Continue'

Tap on the ‘Finish’ option to complete the procedure. This is set your My Eyes Only passcode which can only be accessed by you using the passcode. If you forget the password, the snaps saved in this private section are lost even if you complete the "Forgot password" procedure.

How to move snaps from Memories to My Eyes Only?

Swipe up from the Camera screen to open Memories

Tap on the "Tick emoji" at the top

Select the Snaps and Stories you want to move to My Eyes Only

Then, tap on the "Lock emoji" at the bottom and tap 'Move'

Now enter the password and the snaps will be moved effectively.

