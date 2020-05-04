What Does SCM Mean On Snapchat? Slangs Like SCM, BRB And SMH Explained!

Snapchat is a widely popular multimedia messaging app with millions of active users around the world using the medium daily. This app allows users to click pictures, create videos and edit them with its extensive set of filters that can alter a user's looks and even make the images and videos goofier! It also allows them with to fast forward or slow-mo a video recorded on the app.

The interface of the Snapchat app allows users to send selfies and videos to their friends and network. However, the most intriguing feature is that such selfies and videos are available only for viewing once or maximum twice. Also, the sender is notified if the receiver takes a screenshot of the chat or the selfie sent to them.

Apart from the features of the app, many users use casual or slang terms while sending a picture to their friends on Snapchat. These Snapchat text slangs are typically short in length and help users to fit words in one or two lines so that the receiver can read the text in the image before the time for viewing the image elapses. However, slangs like SCM, BRB, SMH and more may confuse new users. If you are wondering what BRB and SMH stand for and what does SCM mean on Snapchat, here is all you need to know.

What does SCM mean on Snapchat?

Many people who are not familiar with the Snapchat text slang find it difficult to understand texts like SCM and more. When they try to search the meaning of SCM on Google, some of the results indicate "Single Christian Male", which is not the meaning used on Snapchat while chatting. The intended meaning of SCM on Snapchat is "Snapchat Me." This slang is generally used for suggesting that the recipient text the sender on Snapchat or share selfies with them.

What Does BRB mean on Snapchat?

BRB in Snapchat text slang means "Be Right Back." This slang is generally used to indicate that a person is going offline for a short duration of time. It also conveys that the person will text once they come back online.

What Does SMH mean on Snapchat?

SMH means "Shaking My Head" on Snapchat. While sending this slang a person is expressing their disappointment at what they just read. It is also used in the sender's message to convey an emotion of disbelief accompanying what they have just written about. SMH is a trending acronym on Snapchat that is used to convey the emotions described above where words may not do complete justice.

