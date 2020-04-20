What Is Catfish Filter? Learn How To Get It On Instagram And Snapchat Here!

Instagram is amongst the popular social media apps with millions of users across the globe. The App has many extensive features which keeps the users glued to it. Nowadays people are searching for the catfish filter on Instagram to click selfies with. However, many have failed to find and they have been asking questions like "What is Catfish filter," "How to get Catfish filter," and more. If you searching for the same thing, here is everything you need to know to find this feature.

What is the Catfish filter on Instagram?

Social media apps like Instagram, Snapchat, Tiktok and more use Augmented Reality (AR) to provide special filters on their camera which allows users to click quirky pictures. Some filters beautify the face of the person clicking the picture and more turn them into cute animals like dogs, mouse, bunny and more. Similarly, there are many Catfish filters available on Instagram and Snapchat that allows users to enjoy this interface. The Catfish filters are available for the story section of the apps where one can click pictures and post stories about it.

How to get Catfish filter on Instagram?

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone

Open Camera in the app

Go to filters and tap on more filters

Browse through the extensive list of filters section and choose the 'Animal' section

Once you have chosen the Animal section, scroll through the filters offered by the section and click on every Fish filter you can see such as "Pisces," "AquaLife," and more.

Follow these steps to find out your favourite Catfish filter on Instagram. If you still cannot find catfish filter on Instagram use the method below

Search #catfish on the Search Section of Instagram

Open stories that have #catfish.

Browse through the stories and select your favourite filter

Tap on the upper-left corner where the name of the filter appears

This will showcase the name of the filter with four options

Tap on "Save Effects" or "Try It" to use the Catfish Filter on Instagram

How to get Catfish filter on Snapchat?

The catfish filter is available on the Snap Lens section. If you want to unlock Catfish Filter on Snapchat, here is how to do it-

Open Snapchat and point your camera at the Snap Lens

Press and hold on the Snap Lens on your screen to scan it

One can also get the Catfish Filter on Snapchat through the web browser

Open a web browser on your phone or tablet

Go to snaplensfinder.com/lens/catfish-lens

Tap Unlock

