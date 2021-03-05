How To Get Paramount Plus? Here's More Information About The New Streaming Service

Paramount plus app has been launched and the users seem to love it. This new streaming service is operated by ViacomCBS Digital and the users seem to love it. But recently, they have been asking a number of questions related to the app. To help the users, we have managed to answer all these questions right here. Read more to know about Paramount Plus.

Also Read | Is 'Yellowstone' On Paramount Plus? Find Out Where To Watch The Show

Also Read | Paramount Plus App Not Working: Here's A Simple Fix For Your Issue

How to get Paramount Plus?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this new streaming service and how to use it. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like how to get Paramount Plus and how much is the subscription fees of Paramount Plus. This is because the makers of the app have released this new streaming service and the users are extremely curious about it. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new streaming app and clear all your doubts. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to get Paramount Plus and how much is the subscription fees of Paramount Plus. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Paramount Plus.

The users can download Paramount Plus on their respective devices through the app stores. For example, the users can download the app through the Google Play Store if they are using any Android device. Apart from that, you can use stores like the Apple store and Paramapount’s official website to get the Paramount Plus app. Stalking about Paramount Plus price, the users have two options to elect. The first one being a commercial-free version that costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year. The second one being an ad-supported model that is available for $5.99/month or $59.99/year. We have also listed a video from Youtube that could help you with steps to download the app on your respective device. Apart from this, we have also listed some of the most popular movies and tv shows that you can watch on this app. Read

Paramount Plus TV Shows

Chappelle's Show

Star Trek Franchise

The Twilight Zone Franchise

Twin Peaks

Key & Peele

SpongeBob SquarePants

Frasier

Criminal Minds

Jericho

Evil

Paramount Plus Movies

The Godfather Trilogy

The Indiana Jones Franchise

The Ring (2002)

Election (1999)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Chinatown (1974)

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Impossible Franchise

Jackie Brown (1997)

Also Read | Will Paramount+ Be A Mountain Or A Molehill In Streaming?

Also Read | Rebel Wilson To Star In High School Comedy 'Senior Year' For Paramount Players