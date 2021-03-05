Is 'Yellowstone' On Paramount Plus? Find Out Where To Watch The Show

Yellowstone fans have been eagerly waiting for the show’s fourth season. There have been reports floating around on the internet that the fourth season of the show will be aired in the Summer of 2021. However, some fans are confused as to where will Yellowstone season 4 premiere. Fans might already know that Paramount is going through a bit of renaissance at the moment. On Thursday, March 4, Paramount Plus, was launched which is a brand new streaming platform replacing CBS All Access. Find out is Yellowstone on Paramount Plus?

Is Yellowstone on Paramount Plus?

Despite being Paramount Network’s most successful programme at the moment, Yellowstone will seemingly not be on Paramount Plus. The show has not been added to the new streaming platform’s library. All the Yellowstone seasons have been streaming on Peacock. It is unclear if Paramount will be adding the show in its library in the future, but at present this decision may seem confusing, considering Paramount Plus is home to virtually every ViacomCBS and Showtime program.

Why is Yellowstone not on Paramount plus?

According to a report in CNET, Peacock has acquired exclusive streaming rights to Yellowstone. The show’s first season is available in its entirety with the first season available to its free members as well. The other two seasons are streaming ad-free for paying subscribers of the platform.

The report reveals that Yellowstone’s move to Peacock can be attributed to an intra-network power play. It must've amounted to some serious deals being made involving a lot of cash. Yellowstone season 3 was a wildly successful season. The report reveals that it was pulling in 5.16 million viewers an episode at the tail end of the season.

When is Yellowstone season 4 releasing?

Even before season 3 had released Paramount Network had revealed that it had already ordered a fourth season of the show. According to Deadline, filming for ht season was set to begin in June, but had to push back in late August due to the pandemic. According to Chief Joseph RTanch Instagram handle, the Filming was still ongoing till November 2020. Hence the show could very well be ready to hit the floor in summer of 2021.

So far, no additional seasons have been announced for Yellowstone. However nither the show runners nor Paramount suggested season 4 will be it's last. Hence there is hope for Yellowstone season 5.

