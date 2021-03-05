Paramount Plus App Not Working: Here's A Simple Fix For Your Issue

The Paramount Plus app has been launched and the users seem to love it. This new streaming service is operated by ViacomCBS Digital. But recently, they have been asking a number of questions related to the app. To help the users, we have managed to answer all these questions right here. Read more to know about Paramount Plus not working problems and their solutions.

Paramount Plus not working?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this new streaming service and how to use it. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions like why is Paramount Plus not working on Roku and how to fix this Paramount Plus issue. This is because the makers of the app have released this new streaming service and it certainly has a number of small bugs in it. We have managed to gather a lot more information about this new streaming app and how to fix these small issues. This information could also help you by answering your questions like why is Paramount Plus not working on Roku and how to fix this Paramount Plus issue. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Paramount Plus.

The users can now access the Paramount Plus app on Roku just like the other popular streaming services that are available. Paramount Plus was initially CBS All Access that has been merged with ViacomCBS to become this new streaming service. If you are facing any issue with this new app, then you can try and reinstall the app on your device. Seeing the number of responses from the users, it is okay to believe that the makers might release an update soon that could fix all these issues. But till then reinstalling the app might be the best solution you can try. Apart from this, we have also listed some of the most popular movies and TV shows that you can watch on this app. Read

Top TV Shows on Paramount Plus

Chappelle's Show

Star Trek Franchise

The Twilight Zone Franchise

Twin Peaks

Key & Peele

SpongeBob SquarePants

Frasier

Criminal Minds

Jericho

Evil

Top Movies on Paramount Plus

The Godfather Trilogy

The Indiana Jones Franchise

The Ring (2002)

Election (1999)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Chinatown (1974)

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987)

Minority Report (2002)

Mission: Impossible Franchise

Jackie Brown (1997)

