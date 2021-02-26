Rebel Wilson To Star In High School Comedy 'Senior Year' For Paramount Players

Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson will star in the upcoming high school comedy-drama Senior Year for Paramount Players. She will also produce the film alongside Todd Garner and Chris Bender. The screenplay will be penned by Brandon Scott Jones, based on a script by Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Senior Year's plot is about a cheerleader (Wilson) who wakes from a 20-year coma and returns to high school to earn the prom queen crown that she missed the first time. Jeremy Stein, Jake Wagner and Jake Weiner will be executive producers of the film.

Rebel Wilson in Senior Year

Wilson is set to make a comeback in 2021 after taking a break from movies in 2020, succeeding her busy 2019 schedule with films like the New Line Cinema comedy Isn't It Romantic. This was followed by another role in The Hustle co-starring Anne Hathaway, as well as her supporting roles in Taika Waititi's Oscar-nominated film Jojo Rabbit and the computer-animated musical comedy Cats, which became a box office bomb.

Director Alex Hardcastle is well known in television, having worked for several hit TV series like Grace and Frankie; Love, Simon; and You’re the Worst. Rebel Wilson and producers Garner and Jones are previously associated with Isn't It Romantic. Isn't It Romantic also had Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Liam Hemsworth in supporting roles. The Pitch Perfect and Jojo Rabbit star is reportedly working out for her transformation role in Senior Year.

Rebel Wilson's movies

Rebel Wilson is an Australian actor, comedian and singer well known as Fat Amy in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect film series from 2012-2017. Her comedic roles in the films What to Expect When You're Expecting, Struck by Lightning, and Bachelorette earned her Variety's title of Top Ten Comics to Watch for 2012. In 2019, she starred as the lead Natalie in Isn't It Romantic, followed by Penny Rust in The Hustle, and playing the lazy Jellicle cat Jennyanydots in Cats. She became widely recognized for her role as Fraulein Rahm in Jojo Rabbit, the Taika Waititi film which won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2020. Her upcoming films include appearing in a remake of the 1980 film Private Benjamin and she is also cast alongside Amanda Seyfried in The Social Life.

