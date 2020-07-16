How To Get Peacock On Smart TV And What Are The Supported Devices?

Peacock is the latest OTT subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal, offering access to over 20,000 hours of content including classic TV series, blockbuster films, and original television shows. The online platform will feature content across sports, entertainment, late-night shows, and reality from several NBCU properties. A number of popular TV shows and films will be offered on the Peacock free tier which includes Saturday Night Live, Monk, Psych, Battlestar Galactica, Columbo, Phantom Thread, The Matrix films, the Bourne series, and the Jurassic Park franchise, among many others. The Premium plan is available at $4.99 a month with ads, whereas the one without ads comes at $9.99 a month.

How to get Peacock on Smart TV

Peacock is available on Smart TV, but it only supports a select few of them. It works perfectly with most of the latest Smart TV’s that support AirPlay 2. Here's how you can get Peacock on a Smart TV using AirPlay:

Step 1: Click on the link here to sign-up for Peacock.

Currently, the service is available only in the US, and the above link won't be accessible from other regions.

Step 2: After signing up, click here to get the Peacock App on your iPhone or iPad device.

Step 3: Install the application, and log into the service using the Peacock credentials that you used during the sign-up process.

Step 4: Now, you will need to connect your Smart TV to the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone or iPad device.

Step 5: You can play your favourite TV show or a movie using the Peacock App and click on the AirPlay icon which is in the top right portion of the screen.

Step 6: Choose your Smart TV from the list and the content will start displaying on your TV.

If you have Smart TV that is compatible with the service, but you can't find the AirPlay option, you will need to make sure that your television is running the latest firmware.

What devices can you watch Peacock on

Peacock is available on Android, Android TV, iOS, Apple TV, SmartCast TVs, LG Smart TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, and Vizio. It has been confirmed that a PS4 app will be releasing next week. A desktop web player is also available for streaming across Windows, Mac, and Chromebook devices. However, Peacock is currently exclusive only to people in the United States. The company also has plans to launch the service in the U.K., but there's no time frame as of now.

Image credits: Peacock TV