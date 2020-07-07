Samsung M41: Everything You Need To Know About Its Price And Specifications

According to an earlier report, Samsung was going to halt the production of the M41 model. According to some new leaks, the Samsung M41 will be launched in India on August 13, 2020. The M series phone model was launched by Samsung last year and the M41 will be the latest addition to the series. The M series Samsung phones comprise of budget phone models.

Samsung M41 price

Since the Samsung M40 is priced at Rs. 15,999 in India, it is suspected that the new Samsung M41will have a midrange budget. It is alleged that the Samsung M41 price will be Rs. 22,990. However, there are no official reports that confirm the news.

Samsung M41 Specifications

Samsung M41 6800 mAh battery

According to leaks, the new Samsung M41 will have a battery capacity of 6800 mAh. Further, the phone will require a USB Type-C charger. The type-C charger helps to charge the phone in a short duration. Further, the phone will utilize a Li-ion type battery. This battery enables the phone to last for more than a day without charging. This is applicable even for heavy users.

Samsung M41 display

It is alleged that the Samsung M41 will have a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display. The screen resolution is predicted to be 1,080 x 2,340 pixels with a density of 409 PPI. Further, some leaks also state that the phone will have a full HD resolution.

Samsung M41 Camera

According to predictions, the new Samsung M41 will have a triple rear camera setup. Further, it is also predicted that the phone will have a 64MP main lens along with a 12MP and 5MP secondary camera. The model might also have a 24MP front camera that will help to click good selfies with a crisp and beautiful finish. The Samsung M41 might be one of the very few budget phones to offer such an amazing photography experience.

Samsung M41 Storage and Connectivity

It is alleged that the Samsung M41will be provided with an inbuilt storage of 128GB. Further, it may also have an expandable memory slot to support 512GB with the help of a microSD card. Further, it might also have a 4G network support. The model is also likely to support Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, Mobile Hotspot, etc.

Samsung M41 Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal

The Samsung M41 is likely to be available on various e-shopping portals like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and the like. Further, amidst on-going bumper sales and offers, this model might also be offered at an attractive price. However, there are no official reports that confirm the news.

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock