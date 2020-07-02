Shinco TV Launches Its New Model S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV At INR 20,999

Shinco, an Indian Smart Television brand under the Make in India Initiative, introduced new model S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with 43-inch 4k Smart TV display with Bluetooth connectivity and DBX- Audio Technology. The TV constitutes of a powerful processor- A55 Quad-Core processor with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM. The Shinco LED TV has several alluring features and many apps through a custom interface based on Android 9.

Shinco TV S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV specifications

The latest Shinco LED TV called the S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV runs Android version of 9.0 which is not the official Android TV 9 Pie, but rather a purpose-built interface called the Uniwall UI (Cloud TV Certified AOSP, Android 9) which supports the official versions of several popular apps and streaming services. The list of supported apps includes Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, and Alt Balaji and more. Shinco also revealed that Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube will also work efficiently on the TV. The incredible features of Shinco Smart TV also include a huge 43-inch (109cm) screen and it comes with A55 Quad-Core processor with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM. The smart TV also supports 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Also Read | Is TikTok banned in America? Here are the details on the app's future in the USA

Shinco TV price

The latest model S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV of Shinco LED TV is priced at smartly at INR 20,999. The product is exclusively available at Shinco.in and Amazon.in for to buy it on an effective basis. The 43-inch Smart TV has the most advanced resolution in terms of A+ Grade Panel, HDR10 and 3840x 2160 screen resolution with Quantum Luminit Technology.

Also Read | Is PUBG banned in Pakistan? Why is PUBG banned in Pakistan? Details

Highlights of the Shinco S43UQLS 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

A55 Quad-Core processor,2GB RAM, and 16GB ROM, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports powered by Android version 9.0

Bluetooth and DBX-TV audio technology

Proudly Manufactured in India, Priced at INR 20,999/-

Also Read | Will Chinese phones be banned in India? List of Top 11 Chinese smartphones

Shinco TV is from which country?

Shinco Smart TV is an Indian brand launched under the brand called Shinco India. Shinco India is founded by Arjun Bajaj in 2018 to sell TVs in the online space. The company manufactures in India with its facility located at Greater Noida-Ecotech -III.

Also Read | Is DuckDuckGo banned in India? Know about its country of origin & other details