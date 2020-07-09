WhatsApp Launches Animated Stickers: Step-by-step Guide On How To Download Stickers

WhatsApp has recently launched a new update that will now let you send animated stickers to your friends and families. At first, this feature was Hike's ultimate USP which allowed users to send various animated stickers to express oneself. However, this new WhatsApp update will now enable the Facebook-owned messenger app to tackle its India rival completely. While many WhatsApp users are happy, now they will be able to share these stickers from the same emoji pack.

Nevertheless, unlike Hike, WhatsApp users will have to click on the play button to view the animation stickers sent to them. Currently, the new WhatsApp update has only come for Android and iOS smartphone users, but it will also be rolled out for the Desktop version soon. The newly introduced animated WhatsApp stickers include Rico's Sweet Life, Playful Piyomaru, Bright Days, Moody Foodies, and Chummy Chum Chums. To find the animated stickers, one just has to go in the emoji section and then to the stickers section.

How to download WhatsApp stickers (Animated stickers)?

To download animated WhatsApp stickers, open any WhatsApp chat, click on the 'Emoji icon' in the bottom bar.

Now, select the 'Stickers' option which is found at the end of the screen

Then, click on the ‘+ icon' originated at the right of the stickers section. This will open the in-built WhatsApp Stickers Store that lists several sticker packs to choose from.

Once you open WhatsApp Stickers Store, you will be able to see the new animated stickers added to the ‘All Stickers' list. However, these stickers come with a play button right next to them, which will help you differentiate between normal and animated WhatsApp stickers.

Click on the sticker pack you want to download, and preview the stickers by tapping on them.

You can click on the ‘Download WhatsApp Stickers' option at the bottom of the screen. Once it is downloaded, animated WhatsApp stickers will now be added to the Stickers section, and a user can now choose to use them in as many chats they need.

