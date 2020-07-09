WhatsApp Launches Animated Stickers: Step-by-step Guide On How To Download Stickers

Quick links:
WhatsApp has recently launched a new update that will now let you send animated stickers to your friends and families. At first, this feature was Hike's ultimate USP which allowed users to send various animated stickers to express oneself. However, this new WhatsApp update will now enable the Facebook-owned messenger app to tackle its India rival completely. While many WhatsApp users are happy, now they will be able to share these stickers from the same emoji pack.
Also Read | How To Remove Reels From Instagram? A Complete Insta Reels Guide For You
Nevertheless, unlike Hike, WhatsApp users will have to click on the play button to view the animation stickers sent to them. Currently, the new WhatsApp update has only come for Android and iOS smartphone users, but it will also be rolled out for the Desktop version soon. The newly introduced animated WhatsApp stickers include Rico's Sweet Life, Playful Piyomaru, Bright Days, Moody Foodies, and Chummy Chum Chums. To find the animated stickers, one just has to go in the emoji section and then to the stickers section.
Also Read | Facebook launches Instagram Reels for short-form video content just days after TikTok ban
Also Read | Facebook, Whatsapp to halt process request for user data of Hong Kong residents
Also Read | TikTok Ban: Memes Flood Twitter, Netizens Say 'Mazaa Aa Gaya'