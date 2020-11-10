How To Get Puri Ticket In Google Pay? Get Rare Tickets In A Few Steps

Google Pay has started a new promotional campaign where users can virtually travel to various cities around India to earn rewards of up to ₹501. The campaign has been titled 'Go India' and it is live on the Google Pay app for all users. It also features a number of rare city tickets which Google has been giving away to select users.

How to get Puri ticket in Google Pay?

There are a few rare tickets in the game that users have been finding difficult to obtain. Puri is among the rare cities whose tickets have not been available in Google Pay for most users. If you are one of these users, all you need to do is head over to the 'Go India' game page from the Google Pay app and click on the ‘Collect more tickets’ option. Next, the app will give you an opportunity to earn plenty of rare tickets by making online payments, mobile recharge, DTH recharge or sharing the map with your friends.

Now, go back to the Google Pay app homepage and initiate a new payment by clicking on the 'New Payment' option. You can click on 'Mobile recharge' option or 'UPI ID or QR' to make payments. Users can also make a mobile recharge on their own mobile numbers of Rs. 10 or more. If you wish to make a new payment through 'UPI ID or QR' option, it needs to be made to different merchants of Rs. 30 or more. As you make these payments, you will earn some rare city tickets. However, these steps do not guarantee you a ticket to a particular city. You might have to make a few more payments on the platform until you finally unlock a ticket to Puri. The payment process has worked for a number of Google Pay users, however, this isn't a guaranteed way to earn tickets to the desired city.

However, if you are still keen to get tickets to certain cities in Google Pay, it is suggested that you share the Go India Map with your friends until you win a Go India Puri ticket. While this method seems far more convenient than the others, you can follow this method only 5 times in a day.

Image credits: Google Pay