How To Get Nainital Ticket In Google Pay App? Step-by-step Guide Here

Google Pay has come up with a new promotional event that has been making all the users go crazy. From this promotional activity, the organisation is giving Go India rare tickets to its users. These tickets include the places Nainital, Gaya, Goa, Gangtok, and many more. The application has created a Go India game on its application and users that play the game will be eligible for the rewards offered by the application. This is the reason why many users are wondering about "how to get Nainital ticket in Google Pay?" If you have been wondering about the Go India Nainital ticket, then do not worry, here is all you need to need to know about it.

Details of Google Pay promotional event for Go India

Offer duration: October 19 to November 25, 2020

Rewards: Rs 101 - Rs 501 scratch will be given immediately on completing all the cities.

To visit a city in the game, collect both city tickets and kilometres (KM). This means the more you collect, the more cities you can visit.

Nevertheless, these city tickets and KM are given out randomly.

You could collect any of the cities or KM through different options.

How to get Nainital Ticket in Google Pay?

To get Go India Nainital Ticket, open the Google Play App in Latest Version (update the app).

Now, scroll and click on the Go India Logo

Then, move on to the Next Page

Here, you will find all your Collected Tickets via payments

If you have none, you will also be able to see several Options to Earn Tickets in the Google Pay app such as Pay to Google Pay QR’s in Shops or Online Merchant, Make a recharge of Rs 10, Share Map With Friends and Make A DTH Recharge

Steps to get Go India Nainital Tickets via QR payments

Open the Google-Pay Home Page

Go to the New Payment option in the app and click on it

Now, all you have to do is click on the UPI ID or QR option

Then, select 'Open QR Scanner' to make the payment

You will now be enabled to scan the Shop Google Pay QR Code presented by the person.

However, to earn tickets, users will have to make Payment of Rs 30 or more

Users will have to make 3 different transactions to 3 different merchants on their QR codes

Users will earn 3 tickets in this way.

Once you have earned it, just 'Open All'.

If you are lucky enough, you will earn Go India Nainital Ticket amongst the 3 tickets. Do this daily to earn rare tickets from Google Pay app

Get Nainital ticket with a recharge of Rs. 10 using Google Pay

Users will be able to get tickets after making a recharge of Rs 10 or more, as per the official statement.

Get Nainital ticket by sharing the Go India Map with friends

A user can share the Go India Map on Google Pay with friends through social apps like FB, WhatsApp and others and stand a chance to win Nainital Ticket. However, there is a cap. Users can share the map with friends only 5 times daily

Get Nainital ticket by making a DTH Recharge

Users will be able to get tickets after making a recharge of Rs 99 or more, especially on Tata Sky. However, other DTH users can also stand a chance to win a Nainital ticket on the Google Pay app through this method.

