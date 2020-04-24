WhatsApp Stickers Of Yourself: Here's How You Can Make Stickers Of Your Pictures For Chats

As people are forced to stay home amid lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone is using social media to communicate with their friends and family. All of us are familiar with WhatsApp stickers that we send to one another to express our feelings, but did you know we can make our own Whatsapp stickers using our own images to add a personal sense of touch to communication? Here's a step-by-step guide of how we can do that.

How to make a WhatsApp sticker of yourself:

Step 1: Choose an image that you want to make a sticker of

Step 2: Install two apps- Background Eraser & Personal Stickers

Step 3: Open background eraser

Step 4: Load the photo you want to and it should look like this

Step 5: Erase the background & smoothen the edges

You can manually erase the background or use a magic eraser. After erasing the background, smoothen the edges and check if you're happy with the final look of the image.

Step 6: Save the image and choose the option of 'Use as Whatsapp sticker' below the image

Step 7: The App would automatically shift to Personal Stickers App, add the sticker to WhatsApp

Step 8: Open WhatsApp and use!

