How To Get The Sparkle Filter On TikTok? Details About The Filter Inside

The KiraKira+ application reportedly introduced the sparkle effect initially on the internet which quickly became one of the biggest sensations on various social media platforms. The filter allows people to get a dazzling and aesthetic effect which is often very eye-catching and indulging for social media users. Below are the steps for how to get the sparkle effect on TikTok.

Sparkle filter on TikTok

TikTok users can take help of the Bling filter option in the application. This effect will allow users to get the sparkle effect and make their videos look artful. Check out the step by step tutorial to use the Bling filter TikTok below -

Step 1 - Launch TikTok on your IOS/Android device.

Step 2 - Access the camera by clicking on the '+' option on the home screen.

Step 3 - An 'Effects' section will be visible there consisting of various categories like Trending, New, Beauty, Holidays, etc.

Step 4 - Select the Beauty category.

Step 5 - Scroll down till a silver themed filter named Bling is visible.

Step 6 - Select the Bling filter and make your own sparkling video.

Earlier, it was being reported that the Bling filter is not available for many users across the globe. In this case, various alternatives can also be followed. Various other social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat have their own Sparkle effect filters. A user can shoot their videos on these apps, download them and later upload them on TikTok. Check out some of the Sparkle effect videos below -

added the sparkle effect on Jurnee's video and wow pic.twitter.com/L7bk7vjIC4 — 𝖏𝖔⛓ (@brujosito) October 9, 2019

i put the sparkle effect in one of the videos i took from the @PanicAtTheDisco show im crying pic.twitter.com/Flbhz9Gp3c — skye ✧ (@uriesandvirtues) February 24, 2019

