Samsung Galaxy S20 Event Live Stream: Where To Watch The Samsung Galaxy S20 Launch Event?

Samsung is ready to unveil its latest S series flagship to the world with ‘the Next Galaxy Unpacked’ event. The Samsung Galaxy S20 event will take place on February 11, 2020, in San Francisco, California, USA. Here is how you can watch the Samsung Galaxy S20 event live stream:

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S20 event live stream?

According to reports and past trends, Samsung is expected to live stream the Galaxy S20 launch on their website, which can be viewed by everyone across the world. Samsung is also likely to set up the Galaxy S20 event live stream on YouTube before the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch begins tomorrow. However, the link of the Samsung Galaxy S20 event live steam on YouTube has not been provided yet. According to the reports and experience, it is highly likely that Samsung will also have the Galaxy 20 event live stream on Twitter. However, Samsung has not made it official yet.

What to expect at the Samsung Galaxy S20 launch event?

According to reports by leading tech portals and experts, the event could witness the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. However, it has also been reported that the Galaxy Z Flip, that is the company’s new foldable smartphone could also launch at the Galaxy S20 launch event. Apart from these smartphones, it has also been reported that the Samsung Galaxy S20 event could be the platform where Samsung unveils their latest Galaxy Smartwatch that is in the works or the Galaxy Buds.

What is the timing of the Galaxy S20 event?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 event that has been dubbed as ‘The Next Galaxy Unpacked’ will begin at 11 AM PST, which translates to 2 PM EST, 7 PM GMT. For Indian audiences, it would start at 12.30 AM on February 12, 2020 (according to the Indian Standard Time). The Galaxy S20 event live stream would begin 15 to 20 minutes before the actual event starts.

