How To Remove Red Light In The Silhouette Challenge? What Is The New Silhouette Challenge?

The silhouette challenge took social media by a storm and was flooded with users posting snaps and videos with a red filter. As the challenge evolved, users started using techniques and tricks to modify the videos. The new version of the challenge sees users transitioning between the silhouette and the normal video. Here is how you can also remove the red light from in between the video for the new version of the silhouette challenge.
The silhouette challenge involves a user to pose in a doorway in a way that the camera takes only a black silhouette. The black silhouette has to be against a red background. A number of users add the silhouette challenge song, Put Your Head on My Shoulder by The Platters.
My TL the last 10 hours 🤣👀 #silhouettechallenge pic.twitter.com/8qRAziRVDa— JackBoy June 🥃 (@JuneOnMuvas) January 28, 2021
here’s a tutorial for anybody wanting to do the #silhouettechallenge pic.twitter.com/KnYuarZkBj— e. (@eral__) January 27, 2021
As the challenge evolved, a number of users started creating videos where they posed against the red background then the video would transition and show the background as normal. Many other users were left wondering how to remove red light in the silhouette challenge? While there is not a way to remove red filter after it has been applied, there are some tricks that a user can use to give a similar effect.
