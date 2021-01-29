How To Remove Red Light In The Silhouette Challenge? What Is The New Silhouette Challenge?

The silhouette challenge took social media by a storm and was flooded with users posting snaps and videos with a red filter. As the challenge evolved, users started using techniques and tricks to modify the videos. The new version of the challenge sees users transitioning between the silhouette and the normal video. Here is how you can also remove the red light from in between the video for the new version of the silhouette challenge.

What is the old version of the silhouette challenge?

The silhouette challenge involves a user to pose in a doorway in a way that the camera takes only a black silhouette. The black silhouette has to be against a red background. A number of users add the silhouette challenge song, Put Your Head on My Shoulder by The Platters.

My TL the last 10 hours 🤣👀 #silhouettechallenge pic.twitter.com/8qRAziRVDa — JackBoy June 🥃 (@JuneOnMuvas) January 28, 2021

How to use the red filter?

Open Snapchat app and head to the camera screen.

Click on the smiley face icon to the right-hand side of the camera button.

Then, press ‘explore’ in the bottom right-hand corner.

In the search bar, type ‘vin rouge’.

Click on the filter and it will be applied.

here’s a tutorial for anybody wanting to do the #silhouettechallenge pic.twitter.com/KnYuarZkBj — e. (@eral__) January 27, 2021

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

New version of the silhouette challenge

As the challenge evolved, a number of users started creating videos where they posed against the red background then the video would transition and show the background as normal. Many other users were left wondering how to remove red light in the silhouette challenge? While there is not a way to remove red filter after it has been applied, there are some tricks that a user can use to give a similar effect.

How to remove red light in the silhouette challenge?

Find a doorway that you can film in.

Stand in front of it and film the first part of the video and film in full lightning.

Now, for the silhouette section, you actually need to film the clip on Snapchat and apply a filter called ‘Vin Rouge’.

Then, turn off all the lights apart from one light in the room behind you.

This should make you look like a silhouette. Make sure you wear tight-fitting clothes to add to the effect.

Now all you need to do is save both clips to your camera roll and edit them both together.

Then, add the Put Your Head on My Shoulder sound.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study