How To Remove Reels From Instagram? A Complete Insta Reels Guide For You

With 1 billion daily active users and more than 10 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, Instagram is undoubtedly amongst the leading social media applications in the world. The recent best feature on Instagram is that the app has created an easy interface to watch and share videos effectively using several options including Instagram stories, feed and IGTV. However, the only thing which was missing was an easy tool to create and edit unique videos on the app.

Taking a head to head competition with TikTok after its major fail in India due to the border dispute between India and China, Instagram Reels is going to be available to every user whether verified, business, private or an open account. However, the Instagram new update came out yesterday i.e. July 8 and since then users are wondering "what is Insta Reels?", "how to remove Reels from Instagram?", "where to find Reels on Instagram?" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Facebook launches Instagram Reels for short-form video content just days after TikTok ban

What is Insta Reels?

Instagram Reels is said to be futuristic and a move to compete with Chinese app TikTok in the short video app market. With Reels on Instagram, users can express themselves while entertaining others, whether by trying out a fun new dance or spreading the message on something they care about. People can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with various creative tools on Reels. One can also share them with their followers on Feed, especially public account users can make their reels available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore.

Also Read | Instagram Introduces 'pinned Comments' Feature To Manage The Tone Of Conversation

Where to find Reels on Instagram?

Click on the story icon on the top left corner of the app screen or just swipe left

You will find the Reels option among the existing ones including Boomerang, filters and more.

Click on Reels and select audio from the Instagram Music library. There is a vast collection of songs for users so they can create interesting Reels. Similar to TikTok, users in Reels can also record original voice besides lipsyncing. One can even add effects, set timer, and speed to edit videos with the options available.

Also Read | TikTok Scam: Maharashtra Cyber Unit Warns Citizens Of New Malware App 'TikTok Pro'

How to remove Reels from Instagram?

Once you have created your Reel, you can share it with your followers or everyone on Instagram. It can be shared to Feed with a 'Reels' icon just as IGTV icon. However, after sharing your Instagram Reels, you may feel like removing them from your account. If you want to learn how to remove Reels from Instagram, follow the steps given below-

To remove Reels from Instagram, tap on the 'Three Dots' above your post.

Then, tap on the 'Delete' option. Tap Delete again to confirm the submission.

You can also archive posts to hide them from your profile and make it so your followers and other people on Instagram cannot see it.

Also Read | Indian TikTok alternatives: List of 7 incredible short video apps for you