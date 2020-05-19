How To Report Fraud On Cash App? Learn How To Cancel Transactions Here

Quick links:
Online banking, UPI transactions and online bill payments have marked the new era of the world. The world is slowly turning towards eWallets, cryptocurrency and online money transfer mediums rather than spending hard money or cash. There are many online payments app emerging these days including Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, Cash App and more. Where the famous Google Pay was launched in August 2018, the online payment service application, Cash App hit the market 6 months before GPay in 2018. The Cash App currently has 7 million active users who use this application for transferring money and paying monthly bills. As the users of this mobile app keep growing daily, many new people keep downloading the application. However, sometimes a few users find it hard to understand several things, especially how to report fraud on Cash App. If you want to report someone fraud, here is a step by step guide for you.
If you find out that you have been frauded by someone you can immediately cancel a payment from your Cash App. If an instance occurs that you noticed you have not authorized a payment and you cannot cancel it through the app, it is recommended to immediately contact the Cash App support to cancel the pending transaction. Once cancelled, it can take up to 10 business days for the Cash App to receive the refund. If you have any questions before the 10 days have passed please reach out directly to the tech support of the application.
