Top Tips To Add Money To Google Pay Wallet For Quick Online Transactions

Online transactions through Google Pay have made it much simpler and easier for people to shop online and at stores. People do not have to wait in long ATM lines to procure cash, nor do they have to carry their cards along with them at all times. By simply linking their debit or credit cards with their Google Pay account, they can complete transactions through one click on their phone.

Another convenient aspect of having a Google Wallet is that it can be recharged anytime, anywhere. All you need is an internet connection and relevant card details, and you can quickly recharge your balance with the appropriate amount. So, this is a short and easy guide that one can refer to if they are wondering how to add money to Google Pay balance.

Recharging your Google pay account in a few simple steps:

Recharging through the website

To do this, the user must:

Visit the Google Pay website and sign in through their Google account.

Select the Payment Methods option on the left-hand side menu.

Next, click on the Add Money option and select the process through which they would like to add more money. For example, they can add more money through any of the cards associated with their account, or they can transfer money directly from the linked bank account.

Input the amount of money that they want to recharge their wallet with.

Select on the option Add Money.

In a few moments, the transaction will be completed, and the new recharged balance will be visible in the Google wallet.

Recharging through the Mobile App

The wallet balance can also be updated through the Google Pay mobile app. For this method, the user must:

Open the Google Pay app on their Android phone.

On the left-hand side, the three lines of the menu bar will be shown.

Select the menu bar and click on the Wallet option.

Select the Add Money option to add more money to the wallet.

Choose the appropriate way in which the money should be added - through their bank account or the linked card.

Input the amount of money to be added.

Select Add Money to complete the transaction

Conclusion

If one faces any challenges while uploading their Google Pay balance, they can contact the Google Pay customer care through the Help Centre option of the app. This method has made it convenient for both consumers and sellers to complete purchases. It makes the payment process flexible and quick, allowing more sales to take place.

