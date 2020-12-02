How To See Spotify Wrapped 2020? Step By Step Explanation About The New Feature

Spotify has launched a new feature for to enhance the user experience of people streaming music from the app. Spotify’s latest feature, Spotify Wrapped 2020 will enable users to check what they have been listening to and how their music experience was this past year. The update had intrigued a number of users and many have been searching how to see Spotify Wrapped on their app.

As this year is about to come to an end, Spotify has released Spotify Wrapped 2020. It reveals the top artists on Spotify as well as top songs, albums and podcasts in the country as well as globally. Further, the feature will enhance the personalised music experience for the users of the streaming platform.

What is Spotify stats wrapped?

The Spotify Wrapped 2020 feature allows users to tap and see the top songs that they tuned in to throughout the year. It is more like a summary where a user can see what were they listening to throughout the year. Here is information about how to find it.

How to see Spotify Wrapped 2020?

There are two ways to check out Spotify Wrapped 2020 on the music streaming platform.

A user can go to the website of Spotify Wrapped.

Then, a user simply needs to enter the login credentials to log in to their Spotify account.

A slide will appear that will show the music and other things one tuned in to this year.

The list is personalised and different for each user based on what they have been listening to the past year.

Another way to see Spotify Wrapped is by heading to the Spotify app on the mobile phone.

Log in to the Spotify account there as well.

Hit the Search icon.

A user will be able to see the “Wrapped 2020” icon card under the “uniquely yours” category.

Spotify Wrapped not working on app? The Spotify Wrapped 2020 is not available on Mobile app for everyone. So users are advised to be a little patient with the Spotify Wrapped 2020 option on the mobile app.

Other New features rolled out by Spotify

The feature also has fun activities where the app will tell stories behind a user’s first stream to the 100th stream. The feature will also reveal how many minutes did a user spend listening to podcasts this year.

It shall also recommend songs that the users may like.

There are in-app quizzes available for users to choose which one was their top artist and podcast.

