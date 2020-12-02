How To See Spotify Wrapped 2020? Step By Step Explanation About The New Feature

Quick links:
Spotify has launched a new feature for to enhance the user experience of people streaming music from the app. Spotify’s latest feature, Spotify Wrapped 2020 will enable users to check what they have been listening to and how their music experience was this past year. The update had intrigued a number of users and many have been searching how to see Spotify Wrapped on their app.
As this year is about to come to an end, Spotify has released Spotify Wrapped 2020. It reveals the top artists on Spotify as well as top songs, albums and podcasts in the country as well as globally. Further, the feature will enhance the personalised music experience for the users of the streaming platform.
The Spotify Wrapped 2020 feature allows users to tap and see the top songs that they tuned in to throughout the year. It is more like a summary where a user can see what were they listening to throughout the year. Here is information about how to find it.
Spotify Wrapped not working on app? The Spotify Wrapped 2020 is not available on Mobile app for everyone. So users are advised to be a little patient with the Spotify Wrapped 2020 option on the mobile app.
