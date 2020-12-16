How To Sign Up For Apple Fitness Plus? Here's The Step-by-step Guide For The App

Multinational tech giant, Apple recently released its new workout service called Fitness Plus. It can help all its users to sweat on at home with the help of their Apple Watch. A report in Apple’s official website reveals that the workout service costs $10 (£10, AU$15) a month, or $80 (£80, AU$120) a year. It can also be combined with Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and 2TB of iCloud storage as part of the Apple One Premier subscription bundle for $30 or £30/AU$40 a month. The best part of this subscription model is that a user can share their Fitness Plus membership with up to five other people. Read on to find out, “How to sign up for Apple Fitness Plus?”

How to sign up for Apple Fitness Plus?

Step 1: Download Apple Fitness Plus

In order to get Apple Fitness Plus, a user will need to be running iOS 14.3, WatchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3 and TVOS 14.3.

Fitness Plus does require an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with WatchOS 7.2. It can be paired with an iPhone 6S or later, or an iPhone SE, and iOS 14.3.

On the Apple Watch, Fitness Plus will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on the user’s iPhone.

If the user is using an iPad, they can download the Fitness app from the App Store.

If they are using an Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear after you upgrade to TVOS 14.3.

Step 2: Set up the Apple fitness Plus

To get the Apple fitness plus app, the user needs to sign up for Apple Fitness Plus, by heading to apple.com/apple-fitness-plus. They can also open the Fitness app on any of their Apple devices, and select the Fitness Plus tab.

One of the easier ways is to sign up for a one-month free trial, or get three months free if the user has just bought a new Apple Watch.

Once the user is signed up, while opening the Apple Fitness Plus app on their Apple TV or other device, a notification will pop up, asking if they want to connect.

Tap yes. At the top of the app, scroll through different types of workouts, difficulty levels, trainers, durations and music. The user will find 10 different workout types to choose from, including HIIT, strength, yoga, dance, core, cycling, treadmill and rowing, along with cooldowns.

Each workout will tell, what equipments are needed (if any), like weights or a treadmill. After selecting one, click Let's Go. A play button will appear on the screen and on your Apple Watch.

Push either button to begin your workout.

Netizens post Apple Fitness Plus review

Was really excited for #applefitnessplus then realized you can’t #airplay to tv. This IS a MAJOR FAIL @Apple I have a AirPlay2 tv w/Apple TV app on tv Why would I have need for a Apple TV box? This seems like a huge miss. Not all workouts are conducive to viewing on iPhone/iPad — jay b (@jaybur73) December 16, 2020

Did my first workout on #applefitnessplus kicked my ass pic.twitter.com/0xhbOgmZws — Rigo (@RigoAGoGo) December 15, 2020

Apple Fitness+ is here. Now how do I get my 3 months free with @apple Watch S6 🤔 #applefitnessplus pic.twitter.com/6qQEXKqCu0 — Shiva Singh (@shivasingh) December 14, 2020

Day 1 with #AppleFitnessPlus & although I couldn’t get it to play on my iPad I enjoyed it. Worked out with Jamie in the Absolute Beginners HIIT- made it to 15 minutes Goal 20 minutes by the end of the week and the cool down with Gregg. I’m motivated! Just need the bigger screen pic.twitter.com/7dcEvIsCG0 — Mslawanda (@mslawanda) December 14, 2020

