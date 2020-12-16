How To Sign Up For Apple Fitness Plus? Here's The Step-by-step Guide For The App

Quick links:
Multinational tech giant, Apple recently released its new workout service called Fitness Plus. It can help all its users to sweat on at home with the help of their Apple Watch. A report in Apple’s official website reveals that the workout service costs $10 (£10, AU$15) a month, or $80 (£80, AU$120) a year. It can also be combined with Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and 2TB of iCloud storage as part of the Apple One Premier subscription bundle for $30 or £30/AU$40 a month. The best part of this subscription model is that a user can share their Fitness Plus membership with up to five other people. Read on to find out, “How to sign up for Apple Fitness Plus?”
Was really excited for #applefitnessplus then realized you can’t #airplay to tv. This IS a MAJOR FAIL @Apple I have a AirPlay2 tv w/Apple TV app on tv Why would I have need for a Apple TV box? This seems like a huge miss. Not all workouts are conducive to viewing on iPhone/iPad— jay b (@jaybur73) December 16, 2020
Did my first workout on #applefitnessplus kicked my ass pic.twitter.com/0xhbOgmZws— Rigo (@RigoAGoGo) December 15, 2020
🙏🏼 time to get ripped #applefitness #applefitnessplus pic.twitter.com/xCtu2PKkJ5— Sam Townend (@townend_sam) December 14, 2020
Apple Fitness+ is here. Now how do I get my 3 months free with @apple Watch S6 🤔 #applefitnessplus pic.twitter.com/6qQEXKqCu0— Shiva Singh (@shivasingh) December 14, 2020
Day 1 with #AppleFitnessPlus & although I couldn’t get it to play on my iPad I enjoyed it. Worked out with Jamie in the Absolute Beginners HIIT- made it to 15 minutes Goal 20 minutes by the end of the week and the cool down with Gregg. I’m motivated! Just need the bigger screen pic.twitter.com/7dcEvIsCG0— Mslawanda (@mslawanda) December 14, 2020
