AirPods Max Vs Sony XM4 OTE: Which One Is Better? Know All Details

Technology has grown quite a lot in recent times, especially when it comes to earphones. From wired headphones with 3.5 mm jack to the current trend of over the head earphones, the market has evolved significantly. Nevertheless, out of several fan favourites, two new headphones, AirPods Max and Sony XM4 (Sony WH-1000XM4) have been making many buyers wonder which one is better. If you are wondering about AirPods Max vs Sony XM4 headphones, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Apple AirPods Max vs Sony XM4 over the head earphones

Apple AirPods Max features and specifications

(Image ~ Apple.com)

Headphone Type - Over the head

Colours Available - Space Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, Pink and Green

On-head detection - AirPods Max pauses audio when you take them off, and resume playback when you put them back on. So you never miss a beat.

Announce Messages - Let Siri speak incoming messages as they arrive with Announce Messages. You can even tell Siri to respond.

Always-on Siri - Get directions, check the weather, schedule a meeting and more with a simple “Hey Siri”. With an expansive set of commands, your favourite personal assistant is more helpful than ever.

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode

Adaptive EQ

Microphones - 9 microphones total

Battery Life - Up to 20 hours of listening time, talk time and movie playback each on a single charge. 5 minutes of charge time provides around 1.5 hours of listening time

Apple AirPods Max price and offers

AirPods Max Price on Apple.com - Rs 59,900

Sony XM4 features and specifications

(Image ~ Amazon App)

Headphone Type - Over the head

Colours - Black and Silver

Digital noise cancelling - Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation

Voice assistant - Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri enabled (In-built) for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch

Speak-to-chat - Headphones use an array of smart technologies to create a seamless, hands-free listening experience. For eg, simply start speaking to automatically pause your music in Speak-to-Chat

Wearing Detection - Proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors in your headphones can detect whether you are wearing them or not, then adapt playback accordingly to help save battery power

Quick attention mode - Cover the right ear cup with your palm to turn down the music for instant, easy conversation

Smart listening - WH-1000XM4 adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation

Long battery life - A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all-day listening

Quick charging - Quick charge for 10min charge for 5 hours playback

Touch controls - Change the track, turn the volume up or down and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip

Sony XM4 price and offers

Sony XM4 price - Rs 29,990

Sony XM4 launch sale price - Rs 28,500

Amazon India Sale price for Sony XM4 - Rs 24, 990 (17 % discount, you save Rs 5000)

