How To Undo Snapchat Update And Install The Old Version Of Snapchat?

Several Snapchat updates have been criticized by users in the recent past. Further, the 2018 update was reportedly one of the most disliked Snapchat updates by users. Are you wondering, “How to undo Snapchat update”? While several users turn off auto-update, there are several who don’t. So don’t worry if you have not turned off your auto-update and are unhappy with any new Snapchat updates. Here is a way to get rid of Snapchat update.
PSA: how to reverse the Snapchat update ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EN2wY3Xo5S— clare james (@clarejamess9) February 9, 2018
You can install the old Snapchat by using APK Mirror i.e. Android Package. Android Package is a package file format that is used by Android and other Android-based operating systems. This file format is used for the distribution and installation of mobile apps, mobile games and middleware. Here are some steps to install the old Snapchat version by using APK Mirror/ Android Package:
Unfortunately, iOS users can't get rid of Snapchat update. However, in case you really want to get rid of the Snapchat update, you need to jailbreak your phone. However, jailbreaking iOS devices lead to the loss of warranty.
