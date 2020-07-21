How To Undo Snapchat Update And Install The Old Version Of Snapchat?

Several Snapchat updates have been criticized by users in the recent past. Further, the 2018 update was reportedly one of the most disliked Snapchat updates by users. Are you wondering, “How to undo Snapchat update”? While several users turn off auto-update, there are several who don’t. So don’t worry if you have not turned off your auto-update and are unhappy with any new Snapchat updates. Here is a way to get rid of Snapchat update.

PSA: how to reverse the Snapchat update ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EN2wY3Xo5S — clare james (@clarejamess9) February 9, 2018

How to undo Snapchat update?

Before uninstalling the Snapchat update make sure that the Google Play Store does not perform automatic app updates. Perform the following steps:

Go to the Settings tab. Go to Apps or Applications. Search for the Snapchat application in the list and select the application. Click on the button that reads Updates Uninstall. Your smartphone will now reboot itself. After restarting your phone open the Snapchat app. The reinstalled version should most likely be the one that you had been using earlier.

Are you wondering “How to install the old Snapchat”?

You can install the old Snapchat by using APK Mirror i.e. Android Package. Android Package is a package file format that is used by Android and other Android-based operating systems. This file format is used for the distribution and installation of mobile apps, mobile games and middleware. Here are some steps to install the old Snapchat version by using APK Mirror/ Android Package:

Go to the APK Mirror website- www.apkmirror.com.

Download the old Snapchat version from the APK Mirror website.

Allow installation from unknown sources.

Install Snapchat on your device.

Login to Snapchat by entering your credentials.

How to undo Snapchat update for iOS users?

Unfortunately, iOS users can't get rid of Snapchat update. However, in case you really want to get rid of the Snapchat update, you need to jailbreak your phone. However, jailbreaking iOS devices lead to the loss of warranty.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered as a severe offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to promote or engage in piracy in any form.

