How To Make A List On Snapchat For Streaks? Use This Method To Arrange Your SC Friend List

Snapchat is amongst the most widely used social media apps across the world. People love the impressive interface of the Snapchat app as it allows users to send selfies and videos to their friends and network. However, the most intriguing feature is that such selfies and videos are available only for viewing once or maximum twice. Also, the sender is notified if anyone takes a screenshot of the chat or the selfie sent to them.

Apart from sending Snaps and sharing multimedia on stories, many users love to use the medium for chatting with their close friends. The chats not only consists of cute and goofy selfies but they also share funny Bitmojis and gifs. However, it becomes a task for people to manage their Snapchat friends list. If you are having a similar problem and if you often wonder how to make a list on Snapchat for streaks, here is everything you need to know.

Also Read | Snapchat Slang: What does MK, ICYMI, FYI & SCB mean on Snapchat?

How to make a list on Snapchat for streaks?

Go to your “My Friends” list by swiping down from the camera screen

Tap the “My Friends” button. Here you find all the friends you are following

Tap on a Contact and a pop up will appear

Tap the Gear icon

Tap on “Edit Name.” This will open the name of the person on your Snapchat.

Add “A“ to the beginning of your contact's Snapchat name

Click “Save” and that is all you need to do. Repeat those steps for all the people you would like to see in your “A list.” Also, do not worry about the names you are changing on your Snapchat mobile app are different from the names on your phone's contact list

Also Read | What does DW mean on Snapchat? Learn the meaning of slangs like DW, IRL & TLDR here

Once you are done with A listing your friends, you can now navigate to your Stories Screen, skip the “Recent Updates” section and scroll down to your A list. Everyone you added an A before their name will now show up first in alphabetical order. Use this method effectively and try out different things such as adding a 'Z' in front of the contact you do not want to see at the top of your Snapchat streak or friend list

Also Read | What does ATP mean on Snapchat? Know what famous slangs like ATP, BFN & ASAP mean

Also Read | What does OML mean on Snapchat? Meaning of OML, AMA & IMHO Explained!