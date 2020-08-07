How To Unmute On Instagram? Learn To Unmute Stories, People & Messages

The Facebook-owned social media application Instagram is amongst the leading social platforms available on the internet. The social media platform allows users to share selfies and multimedia via stories, direct messages, or through their feed. It has become an important medium for promoting one's creative work or business with its new incredible feature of creating a business account.

Other users love to scroll through the daily happenings of their friends and followers in the application. However, there have been instances where people do not feel like watching someone's posts or stories on the social app. This is why the application allows people to mute and unmute someone on Instagram. Many people often wonder how to unmute on Instagram. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need.

How to unmute on Instagram?

Muting someone is not permanent, you can unmute someone on Instagram quite simply in just a few step. If you have muted a person's messages or stories on Instagram and you want to unmute them, then follow the below-given steps.

How to unmute a story on Instagram?

Open the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android device.

Scroll to the end of your story feed by swiping to the left at the top of your homepage. At the end of your list of Stories, you will be able to find muted stories (Only if they have posted a story).

Muted Stories appear in grey, instead of having a colourful circle around them like other stories.

Once you find out someone's muted stories, press and hold down on the story.

This will open a pop-up within the app. There tap "Unmute" from the list of options.

However, if they have not posted a story in recent times, you can unmute someone on Instagram by going to the account's profile page.

Then, press and hold the story icon in the upper-left corner of the profile.

A pop-up will appear, tap "Unmute."

How to unmute messages on Instagram?

The process is simple, just go to your DM section on Instagram.

Scroll to the messages sent by the person whom you wish to unmute.

Then, press and hold the DMs sent by the profile.

A pop-up will appear, tap "Unmute," and this is how you can unmute messages on Instagram.

With many updates, Instagram now has IGTV (Instagram TV) and Insta Reels features where people can share longer videos of their creative work, opinions, and more. Apart from all this, the platform also has "Support for business" and the "Instagram Shops" to create a wider range for business and minimize the gap between social media and eCommerce, promising a new future for online retail business.

