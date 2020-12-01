How To Update HBO Max On Samsung Smart TV? Explained In Simple Words

The new streaming service from Warner Media, HBO Max has been launched globally on May 27, 2020. AT&T has been attempting to encourage customers to shift their base to HBO Max, which will be priced equal to a standard HBO plan’s cost, i.e. $14.99 per month. The latest streaming service will include popular shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, besides various original series and films. However, many Samsung TV users who have subscribed to this incredible streaming app are wondering about "how to update HBO Max on Samsung Smart TV?" If you have been wondering about the same, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Sun unleashes Solar Flare of M4.4 scale; The most powerful flare in 3 years

How to update HBO Max on Samsung Smart TV?

Many Samsung Smart TV users are confused about how to update the HBO Max app on their TV. However, doing so is quite simple and all you have to do is follow the instruction given below to quickly update the AT&T's streaming app on your Samsung Smart TV

Open the Smart Hub on your Samsung Smart TV.

Once you have opened Smart Hub, just select "Apps" in the menu.

Now, select the "Settings" icon which can be found in the upper-right corner.

Select "Updates" to update your TV app.

Then, all you have to do is find and select "HBO Max" in the list and select "Update." Your app will be updated easily.

Also Read | How big is Galactus in Fortnite? Know details about the Galactus Event

How to get HBO Max on Samsung Smart TV?

Open the Smart Hub

Now, choose Apps, and search for HBO Max.

Then, select and download HBO Max.

Once downloaded, open HBO Max and sign in or start your free trial. However, not all Samsung TV models support HBO Max app.

Also Read | How To Get HBO Max On Roku TV? Best Hacks To Watch HBO Max On Roku TV

HBO Max is currently available only on some devices such as -

Apple devices i.e. iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD

Android devices, Android TVs, Chromebooks and Chromecast (via the HBO Max Android app)

Playstation 4 (via the HBO Max Playstation Store app)

Xbox One (via the HBO Max Microsoft Store app)

Samsung Smart TVs 2016 model onwards (via the HBO Max website)

However, HBO Max services are not available for Amazon Fire, Comcast TV and Roku TV users. These distributors do not support the new streaming service, as of now.

Also Read | Micromax phone with 6 GB RAM with Liquid Cooling in talks, says Co-founder