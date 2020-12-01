How To Update HBO Max On Samsung Smart TV? Explained In Simple Words

Quick links:
The new streaming service from Warner Media, HBO Max has been launched globally on May 27, 2020. AT&T has been attempting to encourage customers to shift their base to HBO Max, which will be priced equal to a standard HBO plan’s cost, i.e. $14.99 per month. The latest streaming service will include popular shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, besides various original series and films. However, many Samsung TV users who have subscribed to this incredible streaming app are wondering about "how to update HBO Max on Samsung Smart TV?" If you have been wondering about the same, here is all you need to know about it.
Also Read | Sun unleashes Solar Flare of M4.4 scale; The most powerful flare in 3 years
Many Samsung Smart TV users are confused about how to update the HBO Max app on their TV. However, doing so is quite simple and all you have to do is follow the instruction given below to quickly update the AT&T's streaming app on your Samsung Smart TV
Also Read | How big is Galactus in Fortnite? Know details about the Galactus Event
Also Read | How To Get HBO Max On Roku TV? Best Hacks To Watch HBO Max On Roku TV
Also Read | Micromax phone with 6 GB RAM with Liquid Cooling in talks, says Co-founder