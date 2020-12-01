How Big Is Galactus In Fortnite? Know Details About The Galactus Event

Fortnite Season 4 is about to end and the Fortnite Galactus event will be the finale of the season. In this event, the enormously huge Devourer of Worlds is going to make a cool cameo. So, all the players are interested to know all about Galactus and the event that is expected to be one of the biggest events of Fortnite history. The most interesting questions that have been circulating around the internet is "how big is Galactus in Fortnite?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How big is Galactus in Fortnite?

Galactus is a Marvel supervillain that has been built by Epic as one of a major threat to the Fortnite map as he is finally set to invade the island as part of the massive event. The hype about this supervillain was cultivated since the first time the Fortnite Season 4 trailer was out. However, Epic is known for offering the best thrilling experience that a player needs to be intrigued. So, Galactus will be making his full-fledged appearance on the December 1 live event. However, there are not many leaks showcasing the actual size of the Marvel supervillain in the game, but you can expect to be as real as the comics show.

Nevertheless, if you talk about Fortnite Galactus event, fans who attend the live event will have to go to war with the Devourer of Worlds in the ultimate battle to save the world. It is also learnt that the Galactus event will one the biggest event to ever happen in Fortnite, which will be around 4 GB in file size.

Fortnite Galactus event time

The Galactus event will go live on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 4 PM ET (Wednesday 2:30 AM in India). The event will be live in Ontario, Canada, at the same time. Fortnite fans who do not want to miss the upcoming Galactus event need to make sure that they have already installed the latest Fortnite14.60 update on their gaming device. Epic Games has also advised Fortnite fans to log into the battle royale game at least an hour before the event kicks off. After the event ends, it is expected that the game will remain offline until December 3, preventing users from diving into the battle royale.

He hungers for the Zero Point.



Galactus is closing in.



12.1.20 4 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/VbzWJ5NWqF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 27, 2020

