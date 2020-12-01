Micromax Phone With 6 GB RAM With Liquid Cooling In Talks, Says Co-founder

Micromax has been creating a lot of news after its recent smartphone launch of Micromax IN Note 1. The smartphone offers users with a massive 5000mAh battery, 48 MP main camera with Quad Camera set-up and many more features. However, many fans of the organisation have been wondering about the upcoming smartphones from the brand. To answer the lot, Micromax Co-Founder Rahul Sharma hosted a virtual session on YouTube on Monday. Here is what he revealed about the same.

Micromax Co-Founder says 6 GB RAM on the way

In the YouTube online sessing Co-Founder Sharma revealed that the Indian organisation is developing a new 6GB RAM smartphone. As per the reports by Gadgets360, Sharma is planning for a high refresh rate smartphone which will also come with liquid cooling technology. This is one of the major announcements for the company to take on Chinese company during the boycott initiative. However, the 6 GB RAM Micromax phone would not be a new variant of the Micromax In Note 1, as per the executive.

The Co-founder and the Product Head, Sunil Joon, also highlighted that Micromax Mobile would start selling its IN-series phones offline in the country soon. However, talks about Micromax IN Note 1 also took place during the live session. In this session, Sharma addressed the smartphone back issue and some other IN Note 1 related problems.

Apart from this, the Micromax IN Note 1 is powered by MediaTek processors and it comes with MediaTek G85. The IN Note 1 sports a 6.67 inch full HD display and features a quad-camera set up (48 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixels) and 16 megapixels on the front. The Micromax IN Note 1 comes in two storage variants which include 4 GB RAM - 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM - 128 GB storage options. The newly launched Micromax smartphones also feature an incredible 5000 mAh battery. One of the major attractions in the product for buyers is that the Micromax IN Note 1 runs on Stock Android.

