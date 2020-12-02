How To Update Netflix On Android TV? Explained In Simple Words

Netflix is one of the leading streaming service providers around the world with an extensive list of genres and numerous shows, movies and more to binge on. So, it has been able to leave an impactful image in the minds of many people. With such a vast user base, Netflix never fails to provide new updates to its users. However, many users have been wondering about how to update Netflix on Android TV. If you have been wondering about it, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to update Netflix on Android TV?

Open the Google Play Store app.

Tap the Menu icon, then My Apps.

Apps with available updates are labelled Update.

Select Netflix and tap Update.

However, make sure you know that you may need to restart your device to complete app updates. If you are experiencing problems updating your Netflix App on Android, then follow the easy hacks mentioned below-

Check if Netflix is down - If the Netflix app fails to update, it could simply be because the Netflix service itself is down or offline. See if there is an issue with Netflix's servers and wait for it to be up again.

Restart your device - It's become almost a bit of a cliché but restarting your device will actually often fix a faulty app or system problem.

Check your internet connection - If your internet is down, Netflix won't work. Make sure your Wi-Fi or cellular connection is switched on and that your device hasn't been put in Airplane mode by accident. Also, try other apps to see if they can connect to the internet.

Reboot your router - If your internet is down or you seem to be connected but apps aren't working properly, the problem may lie with your network hardware.

Log out of Netflix and Log in again - A simple solution but an effective one and it only takes a few minutes to do.

Sign out of Netflix on all devices - Occasionally, using Netflix on multiple devices, even if your membership allows it, can cause conflicts within the Netflix servers. This can be fixed by logging out of Netflix on every device all at once. You can do this on the Netflix website in the Account settings that are accessed via the top-right icon after logging in. Make sure to click on Sign out of all devices, wait a few minutes, and then log back in on your device again.

