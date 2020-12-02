WhatsApp Announces New Features; Custom Chat Wallpapers & More

WhatsApp has finally announced the much-awaited Custom Chat Wallpaper feature which will allow all the users to change the wallpapers for all the chats differently. This feature was first introduced by Hike chat, and now, WhatsApp is slowly taking down its competition in India. Nevertheless, the Facebook-owned company has also unveiled other unexpected features as well. So, here is all you need to know about it.

WhatsApp introduces the Custom Chat Wallpaper feature and more

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, WhatsApp has announced a list of several cool features including the Custom Chat Wallpaper feature, a feature to set separate wallpapers for Normal and Dark mode, Doodle wallpapers in different colours and Search WhatsApp stickers with text or emoji. This announcement comes after a few days when WhatsApp introduced the WhatsApp Pay, Disappearing Message and Always Mute features.

WhatsApp newly announced features

Custom Chat wallpapers - This newly announced feature allows you to set distinct wallpapers for different chats. This helps in making all chats distinguishable.

WhatsApp “Together at home” - The organisation has collaborated with the World Health Organisation to release the “Together at home” sticker pack. However, in the upcoming WhatsApp update, the organisation is going to add animated stickers in the pack. The “Together at Home” sticker pack is available in 9 languages such as Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

Notes From the official update on play store and App Store

