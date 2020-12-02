Spotify 2020 Wrapped Not Working: Here's How To Fix Story-related Problems

Quick links:
December 2020 is already here, and apart from Christmas, many are excited about the Spotify 2020 Wrapped event. The music portal's 2020 version is live for many users allowing them to enjoy their curated playlist on the app and online. However, as soon as this event was Live, many users have started reporting Spotify 2020 Wrapped not working. If you have been facing the same issue, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Many Spotify users have reported that Spotify Wrapped 2020 is not working, however, it has been observed that most do not have the problem with the Spotify Playlist rather it is with the story. Many users around the globe have found it tough to play the Story on Spotify 2020 Wrapped event.
One of the users on Spotify Community website wrote: "The story does NOT show. No matter what I do, whether it is on Desktop or Mobile. No matter what browser I use. It will not show me my Spotify Wrapped 2020 story. How is this going to be resolved?" Nevertheless, the Music streaming portal has not acknowledged the issue, but you can still try the easy hacks given below-
