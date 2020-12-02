Spotify 2020 Wrapped Not Working: Here's How To Fix Story-related Problems

December 2020 is already here, and apart from Christmas, many are excited about the Spotify 2020 Wrapped event. The music portal's 2020 version is live for many users allowing them to enjoy their curated playlist on the app and online. However, as soon as this event was Live, many users have started reporting Spotify 2020 Wrapped not working. If you have been facing the same issue, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Spotify 2020 Wrapped not working

Many Spotify users have reported that Spotify Wrapped 2020 is not working, however, it has been observed that most do not have the problem with the Spotify Playlist rather it is with the story. Many users around the globe have found it tough to play the Story on Spotify 2020 Wrapped event.

One of the users on Spotify Community website wrote: "The story does NOT show. No matter what I do, whether it is on Desktop or Mobile. No matter what browser I use. It will not show me my Spotify Wrapped 2020 story. How is this going to be resolved?" Nevertheless, the Music streaming portal has not acknowledged the issue, but you can still try the easy hacks given below-

Easy hacks to solve the Spotify 2020 Wrapped not working

Fully close the Spotify app: Start by fully exiting Spotify (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Start by fully exiting Spotify (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again. Check for the app and system updates: To check for Spotify app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

To check for Spotify app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu. Clear cache and data: You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space. Uninstall/ Reinstall Spotify app: On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Spotify app to help alleviate any issues.

How to find Spotify 2020 Wrapped in the app?

Head to the Spotify mobile app, and go to "Search"

You will find the "Wrapped 2020" card.

From there, go under the "uniquely yours" section.

However, Spotify is taking a little time to roll this feature out, so if you are unable to see your playlist in the mobile app, do not worry it will arrive soon.

