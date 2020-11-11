How To Use Parler App? Disappointed Twitter Users Move To This App

Many users of Apple’s app store must have spotted the social media app, Parler, in there, lately. The social networking app Parler was founded by John Matze and Jared Thomson, two Nevada-based conservative programmers in 2018. The website describes itself as a “free speech” microblogging alternative to platforms like Twitter. According to a report by Mashable India, the founders of Parler created the social media app after realising that many big tech companies have an anti-conservative bias in today's day and age. Read on to find out, “How to use Parler app?”

How to use Parler app?

The Parler app was initially only available for users in the US but now its services have been extended to most of the countries. People can head to Parler website via Google and sign up.

While signing up the user will be asked for key credentials like email id, phone number and etc.

After creating an account on Parler, users can update their account with a picture of themselves and some other key information about their profession and interests. And voilà, you are ready to begin 'parlant' on the website.

Finally, they are all set to go. A similar process can be applied to use the Parler app on the phone.

The Parler icons will be visible on both Google Play Store and the App Store. The app is meant for both android and iPhone’s.

Is Parler free to use?

The Mashable report further reveals that during the summer of 2020, Parler became particularly popular with conservatives and Trump supporters. The reason for this was that big social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter cracked down on misinformation and began banning users for spreading ‘fake news.’ Many users had claimed that new rules were targeting conservatives and that they'd been silenced. In fact, right before the 2020 US elections, many of President Trump’s tweets were slapped with misinformation warning labels by Twitter. Hence, many right-wing personalities looking to practice free speech, meaning, publish without fact-checks, found solace in Parler. It also became a favourable platform for people wanting to avoid far-right platforms known for racism, like Gab.

I’m proud to join @parler_app -- a platform gets what free speech is all about -- and I’m excited to be a part of it. Let’s speak. Let’s speak freely. And let’s end the Silicon Valley censorship. Follow me there @tedcruz! pic.twitter.com/pzUFvhipBZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 25, 2020

10 years on Twitter.

I’m done.

Disgusted with the censorship on this platform.

Twitter is now so aggressively ANTI Free Speech, it’s not fun anymore.

Just got on @parler_app.

It’s refreshing, not like this communist gulag dumpster fire.

I’m @BennyJohnson on Parler.

Go there for🔥 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 24, 2020

Never forget:



The content creators MAKE the platform.



The platform does NOT make the content creator.



We are free to leave and take our engagement and audience to platforms that respect the First Ammendment.



I suggest you do it now — before they come for you too. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 24, 2020

How is Parler doing in terms of numbers?

According to mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower, Parler received an estimated 636,000 downloads from Google Play and the App Store in the U.S. on November 8, right after the US election results were announced. This topped Parler's previous best day in June when the platform received 119,000 new downloads. It was the day Twitter removed Trump's manipulated "racist toddler" video because the copyright holder, the toddler's parents, complained.