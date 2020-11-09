Johnny Depp's Fans Attack Amber Heard On Twitter After He Loses Libel Battle

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in the public eye for quite some time now. Their legal battle has taken centre stage in recent weeks. In recent developments from Johnny Depp’s libel case, the Pirates of the Caribbean superstar lost his high court battle, according to a Daily Mail report. After the judge ruled that Johnny Depp was violent during his relationship with Amber Heard, fans of Johnny Depp launched a war on social media against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp's fans target Amber Heard online

Johnny Depp’s fans targeted Amber Heard after he lost the High Court libel battle. This online attack on Amber Heard came after a judge ruled that Johnny Depp was violent in their relationship.

Several fans tweeted and said that they wished she was dead. In one such tweet, a user abused Amber Heard and said that Johnny Depp is an amazing guy who deserves more and she is going to pay for this.

Amber Heard has been at the receiving end of such tweets since she first claimed that Johnny Depp used to beat her during their time together. The report added that Amber Heard has struggled to deal with the abuse over the past two years.

I will never stop fighting for this man. Johnny Depp deserves better. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/oD6jNpqYSF — brooke (@depplyhaIIows) November 7, 2020

Only one person had to have different places to stay and called bodyguards for help when things got violent in their relationship. Hint, it wasn't Amber Heard. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser — Qwerty🏴‍☠️ (@TheNamesQ) November 6, 2020

Girl, your acting is so bad lmao. #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser — johnny depp gifs (@jcdgifs) November 9, 2020

What about Aquaman 2? Why are you keeping an abuser on the set? Why are you in favor of Amber Heard and don't care that she nearly killed Johnny Depp?#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser — Ilinca Hartman (@ilinca_hartman) November 9, 2020

Johnny Depp's libel case

According to a report by Mirror.co.uk, Johnny Depp lost his libel case against The Sun. They had published an article in which Johnny Depp alleged that he had abused Amber Heard during their marriage. Johnny Depp has vehemently denied being abusive and had earlier accused Amber Heard of being violent during their relationship, which she has frequently denied.

The judge ruled that what The Sun had published about Johnny Depp being violent towards Amber Heard was substantially true. On Friday, Johnny Depp was asked to step down from his role in Fantastic Beasts 3. Johnny Depp released an official statement and confirmed that he plans to appeal against the ruling.

