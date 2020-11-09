Simi Garewal Takes To Twitter, Slams Donald Trump After He Loses US Elections

The US Elections 2020 were conducted recently and people waited with bated breaths not just in the United States but worldwide to know who is going to be the next President of the United States of America (POTUS). As Joe Biden inched closer to victory and subsequently won the presidential elections with Kamala Harris as Vice President, Donald Trump released a series of tweets to stop counting the votes. Actor and Rendezvous with Simi Garewal host took to Twitter to react on the same. Read on to know more about her tweet on Donald Trump.

Also Read | Jared Kushner, Melania Urge Donald Trump To Concede As He Refuses To Accept Election Loss

Simi Garewal's tweet on Trump

Simi Garewal posted a tweet on Donald Trump after Joe Biden won the presidential elections that happened in the United States. Her tweet got a lot of support from her fans and followers on Twitter some of which said, "Empty vessels make the most noise", while another tweeted, ". just face saving for his supporters..., he very well know he has lost elections..".

#Trump will ignore Biden's win like he ignored the virus. He'll pursue court cases as a delay tactic. He'll hold rallies to feed his ego & scrape support. He'll never share classified info or communicate with Biden. He will not go quietly. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 9, 2020

Donald Trump posted a tweet that said: "STOP THE COUNT!" He also addressed the country stating that there has been a 'voter fraud' and all the counting should stop as it is nothing but 'illegal' according to him. His statement resulted in his supporters across the country going to the voting booths, telling them to stop counting. Trump had also approached the court in Georgia, which is considered as one of the key states for the votes. However, the court dismissed his bizarre claim. Donald Trump also downplayed the seriousness of the virus and kept delaying taking strict action for it which resulted in coronavirus cases increasing rapidly in the US and the situation becoming grim as it became the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s Iran Policy Can Be An 'opportunity' For Joe Biden, Says Iran's President

Also Read | Donald Trump Refuses To Concede US Presidential Polls; Vows Legal Battle As Biden Wins

Simi Garewal also tweeted to congratulate the new Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. Her tweet read, "Congratulations @KamalaHarris. It's a moment of great pride & celebration for women..and for your Indian roots.. You have navigated a path to achievement which will shine as the North star!!"

Also Read | Donald Trump's Final Tweet Before Joe Biden Declared 2020 US Election Winner Is So Typical

Also Read | Twitter Flags Donald Trump's Post For 'misleading' Content About US Election Vote

Image Credits: Simi Garewal Official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.