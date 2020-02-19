The Debate
How To Watch Netflix For Free In India? Free Movies For Airtel And Vodafone Users

Apps

Netflix is a leading OTT service with over 158 million paid memberships worldwide. Learn how to watch Netflix for free in India and alternative free-sub options

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai |
How to watch Netflix for free in India

Netflix is one of the more expensive video streaming services. And if you wonder how you can get free access to the biggest OTT platform, it has a free trial period of a month which allows unlimited access to movies and content for the period. Here’s how to watch Netflix for free in India for one month:

How to watch Netflix for free in India – Netflix free account:

Step 1: Visit Netflix.com.

Step 2: Choose a preferred plan and set a payment option.

Step 3: Provide your email and create a password.

Once, you have provided the details, your one month free Netflix trial will be in place and you can start watching unlimited free Netflix movies and shows. You won't be charged anything during this trial period, and you can cancel the plan anytime you wish.

Netflix plans in India

Mobile Plan: This plan is priced at ₹199 per month and offers 720p video resolution. Unlike other plans, the mobile plan only offers support for tablets and mobile devices. It cannot be accessed on a laptop or TV.

Basic Plan: This costs ₹499 per month and also offers 720p resolution video resolution.

Standard Plan: The standard plan is priced at ₹649 per month and comes with 1080p resolution.

Premium Plan: The premium plan comes at ₹799 per month and offers a 4K+HDR viewing experience.

Free Netflix subscription for Airtel and Vodafone users

Telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone have been ramping up their cellular and broadband offerings over the past few years to attract subscribers. And while the major focus is to provide competitive tariffs, the companies are also trying to leverage the growing popularity of OTT platforms like Netflix by including them as extra goodies bundled with their subscription plans.

Vodafone

Vodafone currently offers a one year Netflix subscription to all its subscribers who are on their ₹999 REDX postpaid connection. The plan offers unlimited free Netflix movies and shows. The offer can be activated through the Vodafone app after purchasing the postpaid plan.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel also offers a three-month subscription to Netflix as part of its ‘Thank You’ campaign. The offer has been extended to select Airtel postpaid customers based on their bill plan eligibility and is available only for ₹499 or above Infinity postpaid plans. Users can activate the offer through the My Airtel App.

*Please note that the above plans are subject to change.

Image credits: Instagram | Netflix

Published:
