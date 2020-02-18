What Is Ola Money Postpaid? Learn How It Works And How You Can Make Your Payments

Ola is India's largest cab aggregator and one of the world's largest ride-hailing companies right now. The company has redefined mobility for billions of users and serves more than 250+ cities across India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. The popular ride-hailing company has been in a constant battle with Uber after the latter entered the Indian market. Ola has since offered a range of services and low-cost rides, among other things to attract and widen its customer base.

Besides the economical rates, the company has also made the payment process a lot easier by offering a number of payment options like cash, credit/debit card and Ola Money. The company has also came up with another payment option – Ola Money Postpaid.

What is Ola Money Postpaid?

Ola Money Postpaid is a fast and easy digital credit payment system from Ola which allows users to pay for their Ola rides and various other online services. It is said to be an effort by the company to wean users off cash payments while also doing away with wallet recharge. Ola offers this credit facility to the customers without any additional charges and aims to offer its customers a hassle-free payment option.

When was Ola Money introduced?

Ola Money Postpaid was first launched as a pilot project in 2018. Over the months, the service was rolled out to a much larger user base in India.

How does Ola Money Postpaid work?

As noted earlier, Ola Money Postpaid allows a fast and easy way to pay for your Ola rides and other online services without having to do a wallet recharge. Users can continue to pay using the Ola Money Postpaid service up to 15 to 30 days or till they end up exhausting the OlaMoney Postpaid limit, whichever falls earlier. This is dependent on a user’s billing cycle.

In simple terms, the Ola Money Postpaid service allows its users to accumulate rides on Ola and then collectively make the payment for the 15 days of charges in one go. It works the same way that you pay your electricity or a phone bill on a monthly basis. It requires just a single click without requiring any OTP or password for processing the payment.

Ola Money Postpaid payment – How to make the payment?

To pay for your Ola ride using the Ola Money Postpaid, you simply need to choose ‘OlaMoney Postpaid’ as the preferred mode of payment when you are about to book a ride through your Ola app. As for other online services, you will need to select the ‘OlaMoney Postpaid’ option while making the payment for that particular service. These services include paying for your electricity bills, DTH recharge, mobile recharge, food, shopping and more.

Ola Money Postpaid offer and how can you activate the service for your Ola account?

The OlaMoney Postpaid service has been extended to only a select few users since it was first launched and currently operates on an invite-only basis. However, the users who are eligible for this service can get the feature activated on their accounts through their Ola app with only a few clicks. Here’s how you can enable the Ola Money Postpaid on your account.

Step 1: Open the Ola app. Now from the menu, you need to click on ‘Payments’.

Step 2: If you see the ‘OlaMoney Postpaid’ option, you will have to select it to get the service activated.

When OlaMoney Postpaid service is available for you, you will be notified on the app.

What if the Ola Money Postpaid option is not available on your Ola app?

For those users who are unable to see the 'OlaMoney Postpaid' feature under their app's 'Payments' menu, they are currently not eligible for the postpaid service. The Ola Money Postpaid feature is only available for regular customers who book rides on a regular basis. It also depends on your cancellations and fares apart from how frequently you use their service.

