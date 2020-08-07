How To Reset Instagram Explore Page? Read All Steps Here

Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps that allows users to share photos and videos. Its explore page enables users to view content from various categories like food, art, recent events, holiday destinations or interior inspiration and all this from all around the world. However, in this article, we will talk about how to reset your explore page on the Instagram app.
The Instagram app tries to give its user an improved experience every time. The app analyses the profiles the user views, the pictures they like and certain other things like search history, etc and based on that, the app shows customised feed in the explore page. This enables the user to discover more pictures and videos from the categories that they like.
However, sometimes, the explore page starts giving irrelevant content or repetitive content. That is a good indication to clear and reset your explore page on Instagram. Given below are the steps on how to clear and reset explore page.
read also | What Is 'expose Yourself Challenge' On Instagram? Here Is Everything You Need To Know
read also | Did You Know Jennifer Lopez's Doppleganger Janice Is Also A Body-builder By Profession?
In case there are certain pictures of a category that you do not wish to see on your feed, then you can avoid seeing them by following the steps given below. The feature, "Show fewer posts like this" enable the user to avoid seeing posts of the particular category. Here is how you can do it for your account.
read also | Instagram 'copying' TikTok With New Video Editing Tool For Stories
read also | How To Find Genetic Heritage Instagram Filter? Here Is How To Use The Fun Filter