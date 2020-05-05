What Is 'expose Yourself Challenge' On Instagram? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

If you and your friends are super bored right now, then the 'expose yourself challenge on Instagram' is just what you need to shed the boredom away. The challenge requires you to do several tasks every day or all at once. The task is loved by many Instagram users. Read on to find out what exactly what you need to know about the trending ‘expose yourself’ challenge on Instagram.

What is expose yourself challenge on Instagram?

Go to the search bar of Instagram explore page. You can enter the #exposeyourselfchallenge in the search bar. Once you find the apt image for you to complete the challenge you can simply take a screenshot or save the image. This way you can post daily selfies or screenshots according to what task asks you to do. For example, click a selfie and post or take a screenshot of your lock screen and post. You can do these tasks all at once or one per day. It is a good way to let your friends know your personality to them.

How to take up 'expose yourself challenge' on Instagram

Post your lock screen Post your home screen Post a pic of your self Post a video of yourself Whats your birthday? First video in your camera roll 22 pic in your camera role Last pic in your camera roll Spotify playlists Notes Saved posts Open pages in Safari or Google A throwback photo An unexplainable photo An unexplainable video Recent text messages Snapchat best friend list Your recent DMs

How to engage more people to 'expose yourself challenge' on IG

Use The #exposeyourselfchallenge to find the image with a list of tasks.

Upload it on your story with credits.

Share it on various social media accounts.

Tag people to participate in the Instagram challenge.

The more the merrier in this try not to laugh challenge Instagram filter.

Anyone participating will have to upload the stories every day or all at once on their Instagram account and tag the next person.

Some more samples of 'expose yourself challenge' on Instagram.

