What Is 'expose Yourself Challenge' On Instagram? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

What is 'expose yourself challenge' on Instagram? Read on to know about this interactive challenge that many IG users are participating in.

If you and your friends are super bored right now, then the 'expose yourself challenge on Instagram' is just what you need to shed the boredom away. The challenge requires you to do several tasks every day or all at once. The task is loved by many Instagram users. Read on to find out what exactly what you need to know about the trending ‘expose yourself’ challenge on Instagram.

What is expose yourself challenge on Instagram?

Go to the search bar of Instagram explore page. You can enter the #exposeyourselfchallenge in the search bar. Once you find the apt image for you to complete the challenge you can simply take a screenshot or save the image. This way you can post daily selfies or screenshots according to what task asks you to do. For example, click a selfie and post or take a screenshot of your lock screen and post. You can do these tasks all at once or one per day. It is a good way to let your friends know your personality to them.  

How to take up 'expose yourself challenge' on Instagram

  1. Post your lock screen
  2. Post your home screen
  3. Post a pic of your self
  4. Post a video of yourself
  5. Whats your birthday?
  6. First video in your camera roll
  7. 22 pic in your camera role
  8. Last pic in your camera roll
  9. Spotify playlists
  10. Notes
  11. Saved posts
  12. Open pages in Safari or Google
  13. A throwback photo
  14. An unexplainable photo
  15. An unexplainable video
  16. Recent text messages
  17. Snapchat best friend list
  18. Your recent DMs
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

How to engage more people to 'expose yourself challenge' on IG

  • Use The #exposeyourselfchallenge to find the image with a list of tasks.
  • Upload it on your story with credits.
  • Share it on various social media accounts. 
  • Tag people to participate in the Instagram challenge.
  • The more the merrier in this try not to laugh challenge Instagram filter.
  • Anyone participating will have to upload the stories every day or all at once on their Instagram account and tag the next person.

