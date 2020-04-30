How To Find Genetic Heritage Instagram Filter? Here Is How To Use The Fun Filter

People are spending their time in the coronavirus quarantine either by doing something at their homes or by sitting and exploring social media. There are many Instagram filters that are available on the app that people use in order to have fun and pass their time. These effects not only entertain but also help in uplifting the moods of people.

(Source: Instagram Explore Page)

ALSO READ | What Is The Guess The Celebrity Instagram Filter? Read To Know More About This Fun Filter

One of the most recently trending Instagram filters that people are keenly enjoying is the one that tells you about your Genetic Heritage. The name of the filter is 'Genetics Scanner'. It is made by Instagram user @iamcraiglewis2.

Find out your genetic heritage filter

The Genetic Heritage filter is a funny Instagram filter. When one applies the filter, their face is shown to be getting scanned from top to bottom. And then at the end, the person is said to be any kind of a funny reptile or animal as the animation stretches out and also makes one's face in the shape of that animal.

ALSO READ | Natasa Stankovic's Instagram Post Says Hardik Pandya Is "the Cutest Simba I Know"

How to get the Genetic scanner Instagram filter

One can go on Instagram's story camera and select the 'Browse Effects' section. The next step is to search for the filter 'Genetics Scanner' on the Effects gallery. The filter option comes up and one can select it and use it.

(Source: Instagram Effects Gallery)

How people are enjoying the 'Find out your genetic heritage Instagram filter':

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Aces 'Guess The Gibberish' Challenge On Instagram Like A Pro; Watch

ALSO READ | Anupam Kher Prompts Fans To Call Him "Walter White Sr" With His Latest Instagram Pics

ALSO READ | Kristen Bell's Instagram Video Shows How Dax Shepard Can Do His "own Surgery"