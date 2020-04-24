Did You Know Jennifer Lopez's Doppleganger Janice Is Also A Body-builder By Profession?

Celebrities do enjoy the power of influencing and inspiring masses, considering they are always in the public eye. However, some fans take inspiration from their favourite celebs and end up enacting them physically. In 2017, actor and singer Jennifer Lopez found a new doppelganger in Houston, Texas-based bodybuilder, Janice Garay, who went viral within no time. However, little did fans know that Janice Garay was a gym-freak and is a body-builder by profession.

Earlier in 2017, Janice Garay went viral all over the internet, after one of her selfies landed on the Instagram Explore page, with users pointing out that she is a doppelgänger of Hollywood actor and singer J.Lo. In an interview with a leading daily, Janice Garay mentioned that she received the comments when she started posting formal selfies she had taken in her restroom. Garay further added that she had to clear to fans that she is 'Jay from Houston'. As it turns out, Janice Garay is a professional bodybuilder. Take a look at some of her pictures:

Recently, Janice took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, in which she can be seen posing in a gym studio. Speaking about Jennifer Lopez, Janice Garay mentioned that Jennifer has been her idol since ages. Adding to the same, Janice revealed that it was flattering for her to be compared to Jennifer Lopez.

