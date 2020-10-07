Instagram Icon Won't Change? Learn How To Get Old Instagram Icon On Android & IOS

Instagram has recently launched a new update that will now let you change the app's icon the way you like. This new feature comes as a surprise with Instagram's 10-year anniversary. While many Instagram users are quite excited to test it out, many are reporting that the Instagram icon won't change. If you are having similar issues to understand how to get the old Instagram icon on Android and iOS, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to get old Instagram icon on Android and iOS?

The Instagram app was launched on October 6, 2010, and in the 10-year journey, users have only seen it evolve. From starting as a photo-sharing social platform, the application now supports stories, IGTVs, Reels and much more. However, with the features, Instagram icons changed gradually as the years passed.

Instagram tweeted the Easter Egg using emojis to make users understand how to use this new feature to get the old Instagram icon. So, here is how you can change your Instagram app icon to the older versions, have a lot.

Step 1. Make sure you have updated your Instagram app to the latest version available

The exact process applies to both Android and iOS devices.

Here’s a vid of the secret! ðŸ™ŒðŸ» pic.twitter.com/ZlRIWWa0s7 — Patrick Kosmowski (@kosmowskipat) October 6, 2020

Image/ Promo Image ~ Screenshot from Android

