Mira Kapoor Called Out By Netizens For Her Instagram Caption About 'Split Personality'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared a selfie on Instagram. However, netizens called her out for putting up a caption, making fun of a mental disorder with the pic. Dressed in a two-coloured shirt, Mira Kapoor shared a picture with a caption which said, 'split personality'.(sic)

Mira Kapoor called out for Instagram caption

Mira Kapoor shared a picture in a lemon green and blue denim shirt. The celeb wife went for a simple makeup look, as she took a selfie with the perfect lighting. Along with the picture, Mira Kapoor wrote 'Split Personality' (sic), referring to her shirt. She also proudly shared that she gave herself a haircut, and cut off all her split ends. Some of Mira Kapoor's fans were pretty impressed by her picture, but many called her out for using a mental disorder as an Instagram caption, indirectly making fun of those who suffer from it.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor's Planning For Zain's Quarantine Birthday Makes Fans Exclaim 'super Mom'

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Reveals That Her Family Is Not A 'film Family' And Is Completely 'normal'

One of Mira Kapoor's fans left a comment under her picture, telling her that split personality is a real disorder and not a funny caption. Split personality or multiple personality disorder is characterised by two or more distinct personality states. The disorder is often caused by trauma and is curable in some cases.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Gives Sneak Peek Into 'shawarma Night' With Parents, Shares Detailed Recipe

Another netizen called Mira Kapoor out for her caption and asked when people would stop making fun of serious issues. Some of her fans also left adorable comments under the picture. Some complimented her that she looked beautiful, while one of her fans called her 'gorgeous'.

Mira Rajput has been spending her time in quarantine with her family in Mumbai. The actor often shares about her daily activities on Instagram. Amid the pandemic, Mira Rajput spent most of her time with her family, baking, working out and trying new dishes.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Spills The Beans On Her Skincare Routine In First IGTV Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.