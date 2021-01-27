IOS 14.4 Features: Check Out What's New In IOS 14.4 And More Here

iOS 14 has been out for some time now; this new software update was released with the unveiling of the new iPhones of 2020. iOS 14 was a significant software update that brought some visible changes to the UI of iPhones and iPads, such as widgets, smaller caller ID, and a lot more. iOS 14 has also gone through a series of version updates and it has reached iOS 14.4. Many users want to learn more about the iOS 14.4 features.

iOS 14.4 Features

No update is complete as soon as it is released, it needs to go through a series of patches and updates to make it whole. Through these patches, the developers are able to add new features and customizations. The updates also allow the developers to fix the existing bugs in the software. Check out the features that have been added in iOS 14 here:

Smaller QR codes Support

The iPhone camera can now scan smaller QR codes, increasing the overall functionality of this feature.

Bluetooth Device Settings

This new iOS 14.4 feature takes care of the hearing health of the user. Through the Bluetooth settings, it keeps track of the audio levels and alerts the user when the audio can cause potential damage to the user’s hearing.

Camera Authenticity Check

This iOS 14.4 feature works when the user gets their iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and Max repaired. If the technician adds a non-genuine camera to the iPhones after getting it repaired, the new feature will notify the user by stating "unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera."

Bug fixes

Most of the version updates concentrate on bug fixes apart from adding new features, check out the iOS 14.4 bug fixes below:

iPhone 12 Pro image artifacts - HDR photos taken by some iPhone 12 Pro models could have visible image artifacts.

Fitness widget - The Fitness widget was not displaying updated Activity data.

Delayed typing - A bug that could cause typing to be delayed and word suggestions not to appear in the keyboard.

Messages keyboard - A bug that could cause the incorrect language keyboard to appear in Messages.

CarPlay News app - Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay not to resume after being paused for spoken directions or for Siri.

Switch Control - Turning on the Switch Control feature in Accessibility could prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen.

Should you update to iOS 14.4?

Many users have asked the question, 'should you update to iOS 14.4?', and the answer to this is yes, the user should urgently upgrade to iOS 14.4. The latest update patches a security loophole that could potentially allow a malicious app to exploit the users. Putting off this update will leave the users vulnerable to this issue, so the update should be made urgently. For most new updates users should wait for a while and understand the issues before performing the update, but waiting to update to iOS 14.4 would leave the user victim to an impending exploit, therefore they should update to the latest software instantly.

