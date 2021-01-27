IOS 14.4 Features: Check Out What's New In IOS 14.4 And More Here

Quick links:
iOS 14 has been out for some time now; this new software update was released with the unveiling of the new iPhones of 2020. iOS 14 was a significant software update that brought some visible changes to the UI of iPhones and iPads, such as widgets, smaller caller ID, and a lot more. iOS 14 has also gone through a series of version updates and it has reached iOS 14.4. Many users want to learn more about the iOS 14.4 features.
No update is complete as soon as it is released, it needs to go through a series of patches and updates to make it whole. Through these patches, the developers are able to add new features and customizations. The updates also allow the developers to fix the existing bugs in the software. Check out the features that have been added in iOS 14 here:
Most of the version updates concentrate on bug fixes apart from adding new features, check out the iOS 14.4 bug fixes below:
Many users have asked the question, 'should you update to iOS 14.4?', and the answer to this is yes, the user should urgently upgrade to iOS 14.4. The latest update patches a security loophole that could potentially allow a malicious app to exploit the users. Putting off this update will leave the users vulnerable to this issue, so the update should be made urgently. For most new updates users should wait for a while and understand the issues before performing the update, but waiting to update to iOS 14.4 would leave the user victim to an impending exploit, therefore they should update to the latest software instantly.
