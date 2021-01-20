Microsoft Lists App On IOS: Checkout The List Of Features Of This IOS App

Microsoft Corporation is an American multinational technology company with headquarters in Redmond, Washington. The company is mainly known for its development, manufacture, licenses, supports, and selling of computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and all other related services. Here in this article, you will know about the Microsoft lists app on iOS.

Microsoft Lists App on iOS

At Microsoft’s annual developer conference of 2020, the company made an announcement a new service called Microsoft Lists. On 19th January 2020, this app was finally made available to download from the App Store.

The all-new Microsoft Lists is basically a Microsoft 365 app which allows the users to track and properly categorize their important information in the form of smart lists. Just like Microsoft teams, this app was also designed with an almost similar concept to make the service easy to follow issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory, and more while keeping everyone on the team synced. Users get the option to create new lists, edit existing lists, and share them with other people. Here is a complete summary of all the Microsoft list actions which you get on the app:

Track and manage lists wherever you’re working

See recent and favourite lists

View lists, even when offline

Edit your lists and list items

Capture and add photos with QR code support

Create, share, and tracklists with anyone

Start quickly with ready-made templates

Customize your views using sort, filter, and group by

Dark mode and landscape orientation support

Built-in enterprise-grade data security and compliance

Intune device management support with Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Mobile App Management (MAM) policies

When is Microsoft Lists Coming on Android

Seller - Microsoft Corporation

Size - 257.8 MB

Category - Productivity

Compatibility - Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Languages - English, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese

Age Rating - 4+

Copyright - 2020 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

Price - Free

