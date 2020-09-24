IOS 14: How To Make Siri Talk When The Device Plugged In Step-by-step Guide

iOS 14 has been rolled out to global users who are now exploring what the new update has in store for them. The feature-rich update has users excited as they can easily revamp every bit of their iPhone home screen look and feel in just a few taps. A new Back Tap feature, MeMoji updates, and versatile widgets have made the latest update the best released in recent times. But besides this, Apple has also provided an option for users to make Siri talk when the iPhone is plugged in or disconnected from the charging point. Here is how to do it -

How to make Siri talk when plugged in?

The following setting in question is called 'Charging Automation' which can be accessed through the Shortcuts app in iOS 14. The Shortcuts app should be pre-installed with the iOS 14 update for the majority of iPhone devices. If not, users can simply head to the App Store and download the same. The process stated below might be tricky for some users, however, users can simply go back and delete the Automation setting if the outcome is not satisfactory. Follow the guide below to make Siri talk when plugged in/disconnected -

Open the Shortcuts app on the iPhone Find the navigation bar and access the 'Automation' tab at the middle of the bottom screen Tap on the 'Create Personal Automation' option Find 'Charger' in the list of automation and tap on it Plug-in the device to the charger which will prompt the 'Is Connected' option Tap on it then tap on the 'Next' option at the right top corner of the screen Tap on 'Add Action' Tapping on the 'Add Action' option will prompt a few easy actions which need to be chosen Search 'Speak Text' option and select it Tap on the highlighted 'Text' option and write in what you wish for Siri to say After this, make sure the option of 'Ask Before Running' is turned off Tap on 'Don't Ask' at the confirmation box Tap 'Done' to save the automation Plug your device on charging to ensure the feature is working

