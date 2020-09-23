Jio To Launch 5 Postpaid Plus Plans On September 24: Here Are All The Details

Under the new plans in Jio Postpaid Plus, Reliance is also offering services with more than 650 live TV channels, video content, and more than 5 cross songs, 300+ newspapers. It also gives extra benefits if the users opt for a family plan which can be received at Rs 250 per connection and other benefits. Continue reading to know all about these new Jio plans.

List of Upcoming Jio Postpaid Plus plans

There are 5 plans under the Jio Postpaid Plus which are listed below along with the benefits:

399 Plan: 75 GB Data, Unlimited Voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney + Hotstar VIP Subscription, 200 GB Data Rollover

599 Plan: 100 GB Data, Unlimited Voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney + Hotstar VIP Subscription, 200 GB Data Rollover plus 1 additional SIM card with Family Plan

799 Plan: 150 GB Data, Unlimited Voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney + Hotstar VIP Subscription, 200 GB Data Rollover plus 2 additional SIM card with Family Plan

799 Plan: 150 GB Data, Unlimited Voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney + Hotstar VIP Subscription, 200 GB Data Rollover plus 2 additional SIM card with Family Plan

999 Plan: 200 GB Data, Unlimited Voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney + Hotstar VIP Subscription, 500 GB Data Rollover plus 3 additional SIM card with Family Plan

1499 Plan: 300 GB Data, Unlimited Voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney + Hotstar VIP Subscription, 500 GB Data Rollover plus Unlimited Data and Voice in USA & UAE

Introducing JioPostPaid Plus. With unlimited plans starting at ₹399, there’s a lot more to your digital life. PostPaid Dhan Dhana Dhan.



Get your Jio SIM home delivered. To know more, visit: https://t.co/9gsg76sNVI#JioPostPaidPlus #JioDigitalLife #JioDhanDhanaDhan pic.twitter.com/qpsnhMRPlB — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) September 22, 2020

September 24 is the Jio Postpaid Plus launch date, which will have modified postpaid plans to provide better services for connectivity and entertainment experience. The Jio postpaid plus plan will also include a family plan charged at Rs 250 per connection, data rollover up to 500 GB, and WiFi calling in India as well as abroad. With the new Jio postpaid plus plans, users can share one plan with the entire family members along with additional savings when opting for the family plan. Following are the benefits:

Hassle-free Single Bill for the entire family.

Multiple child members can be added to the members' list without any additional cost.

Parents will have control over the data consumption of their child members.

The flexibility of transferring data multiple times in a month.

Child members can purchase data addon packs when there is high data usage.

Parents and child members will receive pre-activated ISD and can activate IR without any problems.

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from jio.com