Jio To Launch 5 Postpaid Plus Plans On September 24: Here Are All The Details

Under the new plans in Jio Postpaid Plus, Reliance is also offering services with more than 650 live TV channels, video content, and more than 5 cross songs, 300+ newspapers. It also gives extra benefits if the users opt for a family plan which can be received at Rs 250 per connection and other benefits. Continue reading to know all about these new Jio plans.
There are 5 plans under the Jio Postpaid Plus which are listed below along with the benefits:
Introducing JioPostPaid Plus. With unlimited plans starting at ₹399, there’s a lot more to your digital life. PostPaid Dhan Dhana Dhan.— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) September 22, 2020
Get your Jio SIM home delivered. To know more, visit: https://t.co/9gsg76sNVI#JioPostPaidPlus #JioDigitalLife #JioDhanDhanaDhan pic.twitter.com/qpsnhMRPlB
September 24 is the Jio Postpaid Plus launch date, which will have modified postpaid plans to provide better services for connectivity and entertainment experience. The Jio postpaid plus plan will also include a family plan charged at Rs 250 per connection, data rollover up to 500 GB, and WiFi calling in India as well as abroad. With the new Jio postpaid plus plans, users can share one plan with the entire family members along with additional savings when opting for the family plan. Following are the benefits:
