IPadOS 14 Issues And Bugs; Learn More About Possible Fixes For IPadOS 14 Problems

iPadOS 14 was unveiled on Apple’s Time Flies event along with the iPad Air 4 and the iPad 8th Generation. The update hasn’t had the most stable journey coming in the world of the Apple iPads. This is common for most software updates, be it iOS or iPad OS or even Android software updates for that matter. The first title update has a huge amount of bugs that need some fixing. These updates then go through a series of version updates until it is perfected. iPadOS 14 has its own set of issues that are causing hindrance in day-to-day use. Check them out:

Also read: IPadOS 14 Tips And Tricks That You Must Check Out Right Away

iPadOS 14 issues

Check out the list of issues faced by iPadOS 14 below:

UI Lag: Apple has made some visible and significant changes to the user interface of iPadOS in iPadOS 14. Some of these changes are causing lags and drops in framerates.

Crashes and Issues: iPadOS 14 is still new and is getting well versed with the third party and the first-party applications. Sometimes some applications crash unexpectedly after updating iPadOS 14 as they do not support the update yet.

Face ID issues: iPadOS 14 is supposed to optimize Face ID a lot more, but users are facing issues where the Face ID cannot recognise the user and unlock the iPad and asks for a passcode to unlock the device.

WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity issues: iPadOS 14 also has its fair share in connectivity bugs, sometimes Bluetooth devices and WiFi networks are not discoverable in the tabs for Bluetooth and Wifi. Also, users have faced random disconnection from these devices and networks too.

Also read: Apple IPad Air 4 Release Date, Price, Features, And More Details

iPadOS 14 Possible Fixes

Restart the iPad: Most issues can be resolved by restarting your iPad. The users need to hold the side power button and the volume down button simultaneously until they see just an Apple logo on the screen to restart their iPads.

Quit the application: Sometimes just closing and opening the application again can resolve the issue. Users can double-tap the home button or swipe up from the bottom on the screen to launch the app switcher, depending on the iPad model they have. Here they just have to swipe up on the application they want to close. Open it again from the home screen and it should be working normally.

Emptying Excess Storage: Sometimes when the iPad’s storage is about to finish and this can cause certain issues. Users can offload this data on iCloud and free up some space on their iPad to try and fix the issue.

Downgrade from iPadOS 14: If the problem continuously persists and there aren’t any fixes, users can opt to downgrade their iPadOS version. This is only a possibility if Apple is still digitally signing the earlier versions of iPadOS.

Factory Data reset: The last and final option for any user would be to completely erase all files and factory reset their iPhone. They can back up their phones before doing this and restore their iPhone with that back up after resetting it.

Also read: How To Downgrade From IOS 14? Learn How You Can Go Back To IOS 13

Also read: How To Use Shortcuts On IOS 14? A Tutorial On Shortcut Experience On IOS 14

Promo image source: Rappler twitter handle