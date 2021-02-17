IPhone 12 Series Could Have Hidden Wireless Charging Feature, As Per FCC Listing

The iPhone 12 series of smartphones have proved to be a game-changer in luxury smartphone space since arriving late last year. The new lineup of iPhones offers the latest hardware specifications along with a superfast 5G experience to users. They are also loaded with some of the most essential features, making them the top choice among users.

Apple wireless charging

The iPhone 12 series is also said to offer a hidden wireless charging feature which will enable users to charge Apple accessories such as the AirPods Pro. The report was initially spotted by VentureBeat which referred to a number of filings from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It was stated that the new iPhone 12 series of smartphones support a built-in inductive charging transmitter and receiver. However, the technology company hasn't provided any official confirmation on the feature.

One of the documents also stated that the iPhone series also comes with WPT charging support at 360 kHz for charging accessories. The document also added that the only accessory that can be charged by the new iPhones 12 series is an external potential apple accessory in future. It further stated that the reverse charging feature will only be accessible when the device is connected to an AC power outlet.

As of right now, Apple hasn't offered any details on the new AirPods that will work specifically with the MagSafe system available with iPhone 12 devices.

The MagSafe charging system has been designed to wirelessly charge the iPhone 12 devices while doubling its throughput to 15W. It optimizes the charging and helps iPhone 12 fall in-line with Android devices offering the fast-charging feature.

The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, which allow it to be used for wirelessly charging the iPhone 8 and later models. The MagSafe Charger can also be used to wirelessly charge the AirPods models with the help of a wireless charging case, as one would with any Qi-certified charger. The magnetic alignment experience only applies to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models.

Image credits: Apple