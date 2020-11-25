Last Updated:

Is AliExpress Banned In India After Latest Crackdown On Chinese Apps?

The Indian government has blocked 43 new Chinese-linked mobile apps in the country, including some of the popular ones.

Is AliExpress banned in India

The Government of India has recently imposed a ban on as many as 43 apps in the country in yet another crackdown on Chinese-linked applications. The action was taken under section 69A of the Information Technology Act where inputs from the government agencies have revealed that these mobile apps were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. 

Is AliExpress banned in India?

Popular e-commerce platform AliExpress is one of the 43 mobile application that has been banned in India. AliExpress is one of the apps that was able to evade India's digital strike against Chinese mobile applications in the past. However, with the latest crackdown on Chinese apps, the platform will no longer be operational in India. Let us take a look at AliExpress origin country and learn more about the platform.

AliExpress is from which country?

AliExpress is based in China and owned by Alibaba, a Chinese tech giant. The online service was launched in 2010 and it served as a platform for small businesses in China who sell products internationally. Technology giant Alibaba is widely recognised as the world's leading wholesale mobile marketplace for global trade. The Alibaba Group primarily operates in India and has also made several investments in the country.

Chinese apps banned

Here is a list of all Chinese apps banned in India:

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India – Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard – Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard – BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate - Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: Dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live - super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela – Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV – TV version
  31. WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

