Is AliExpress Banned In India After Latest Crackdown On Chinese Apps?

The Government of India has recently imposed a ban on as many as 43 apps in the country in yet another crackdown on Chinese-linked applications. The action was taken under section 69A of the Information Technology Act where inputs from the government agencies have revealed that these mobile apps were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.
Popular e-commerce platform AliExpress is one of the 43 mobile application that has been banned in India. AliExpress is one of the apps that was able to evade India's digital strike against Chinese mobile applications in the past. However, with the latest crackdown on Chinese apps, the platform will no longer be operational in India. Let us take a look at AliExpress origin country and learn more about the platform.
AliExpress is based in China and owned by Alibaba, a Chinese tech giant. The online service was launched in 2010 and it served as a platform for small businesses in China who sell products internationally. Technology giant Alibaba is widely recognised as the world's leading wholesale mobile marketplace for global trade. The Alibaba Group primarily operates in India and has also made several investments in the country.
Here is a list of all Chinese apps banned in India:
