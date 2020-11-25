Is AliExpress Banned In India After Latest Crackdown On Chinese Apps?

The Government of India has recently imposed a ban on as many as 43 apps in the country in yet another crackdown on Chinese-linked applications. The action was taken under section 69A of the Information Technology Act where inputs from the government agencies have revealed that these mobile apps were engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.

Is AliExpress banned in India?

Popular e-commerce platform AliExpress is one of the 43 mobile application that has been banned in India. AliExpress is one of the apps that was able to evade India's digital strike against Chinese mobile applications in the past. However, with the latest crackdown on Chinese apps, the platform will no longer be operational in India. Let us take a look at AliExpress origin country and learn more about the platform.

AliExpress is from which country?

AliExpress is based in China and owned by Alibaba, a Chinese tech giant. The online service was launched in 2010 and it served as a platform for small businesses in China who sell products internationally. Technology giant Alibaba is widely recognised as the world's leading wholesale mobile marketplace for global trade. The Alibaba Group primarily operates in India and has also made several investments in the country.

Chinese apps banned

Here is a list of all Chinese apps banned in India:

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India – Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard – Business Card Reader CamCard – BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate - Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App ChinaLove: Dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live - super hot live beauties live online Rela – Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV – TV version WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

Image credits: Google Play